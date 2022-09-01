Michael “DJ Batman” Beatty (1948-2022) was known as the “Night Time Mayor of Ocean City.” Famous for spinning records at the town’s top night clubs, he also emceed many of the special events such as the Best Body on the Beach Contest, the Oceana Cup Races and the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade. There were very few social occasions in his beloved Ocean City that he was not a part of for over 40 years.

A native of Baltimore, Mike served in the Air Force and began his career hosting radio shows for the American Forces Network while stationed in Taiwan. His stage name “DJ Batman” came about in the early 1980s after he and his wife Cindy sent a telegram to a friend in the bar business signed “Batman and Robin.” The name stuck and “DJ Batman” went on to become an Ocean City legend.

Mike Beatty passed away in June 2022 but his memory will live on as long as music is played and deck parties are held. RIP “DJ Batman.”

To purchase one of Bunk Mann’s books, click over to www.vanishingoc.com.

Photo by Terri French