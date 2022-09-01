Delaware Celebration of Jazz Donated to Beebe Medical Foundation

DBoard members from the Delaware Celebration of Jazz, which produces the Rehoboth Beach Jazz Festival, recently presented Beebe Medical Foundation with $25,000 in proceeds from the 2021 event. Pictured, from left to right, are Kay Young, executive director of Beebe Medical Foundation, Larry DeFrancisco, vice president of the Delaware Celebration of Jazz, Thomas J. Protack, president of Beebe Medical Foundation, Dennis Santangini, president of the Delaware Celebration of Jazz, Kas Naylor and Bing Crosby, board members, Delaware Celebration of Jazz, Stephanie Adams, gift officer at Beebe Medical Foundation.