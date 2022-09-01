Every Sunday: Berlin Farmers Market

From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., several streets will be closed to allow producers to display their goods. Live music from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Every Monday: TOPS Meeting

5-6:30 p.m. Atlantic General Hospital, Berlin. Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a support group promoting weight loss and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Call Rose 443-880-8444.

Every Monday: Acapella Chorus

All ladies who love to sing are invited to the Delmarva Woman’s Acapella Chorus, Ocean Pines Community Center, 239 Ocean Parkway, 6-8 p.m. Contact Mary 410-629-9383 or Carol 302-242-7062.

Every Tuesday: TOPS Meeting

Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a weekly support and education group promoting weight loss and a healthy lifestyle. Meetings are held at the Worcester County Berlin Health Department at 9730 Healthway Drive, Berlin from 3:30-4:30 p.m. every Tuesday. 410-289-4725.

Every Tuesday: Dancing

The Delmarva Hand Dance Club holds dancing at the Selbyville Elks Lodge 2173 from 5:30-9 p.m. delmarvhanddancing.com.

Every Wednesday: Bingo

Elks Lodge 2645, corner of Sinepuxent Avenue and 138th Street in Ocean City. Has bingo all year. Doors open 4:30 p.m. with first game sharply at 6:30 p.m. Kitchen open for light fare. 410-250-2645.

Every Thursday: Beach Singles

Join the club, 55 plus, at Harpoon Hanna’s in Fenwick Island, 4-6 p.m. 302-436-9577 or BeachSingles.org.

Every Tuesday: Tango Practice

Argentine Tango practice 7-9:30 p.m. Experienced dancers and anyone interested in watching or learning more are welcome. No partner required. More information at TangobytheBeach.com.

Every Friday: Bingo

Knights of Columbus hosts with doors open at 5 p.m. and bingo beginning promptly at 6:30 p.m. Held at the Columbus Hall at 9901 Coastal Highway, behind St. Luke’s Church. Play every game for just $24. Light refreshments available. Call 410-524-7994 with any questions.

Sept. 3: Free Movie Night

From 7:30-9:30 p.m. Briddell Family Foundation, Ocean 98, Transform Your World LLC, Flagship Cinemas and Pepsi are sponsoring a free Back To School Movie Night in Henry Park. Bring a blanket or lawn chair. Hosted by Hustle Hard Radio, DJ Rob Little and DJ Tony Vibez.

Sept. 3, 10, 17, 24: Assateague Adventures

Berlin library branch will host a Ranger-led adventure featuring crafts, puppets, stories, cool props and live animals from Assateague Island National Seashore. A different adventure each week for all ages.

Sept. 8, 15, 22, 29: Chorus Singers

Inviting new singers, both ladies and gentlemen to join the Pines Tones Chorus. 1 p.m. Ocean Pines Community Center, Dave, 1-610-213-7472.

Sept. 9-10: Wine On Beach

Inlet Park from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. tastings end at 6 p.m. Featuring wineries from Maryland, microbrew and domestic beer, Delmarva cuisine, arts and crafts, live entertainment. Winefest.com.

Sept. 10: Recovery Walk

The Atlantic Club and Worcester Goes Purple will hold its 2022 Walk For Recovery from 9 a.m. to noon on the Boardwalk. Registration is $25 per person, and proceeds support local scholarships and those in recovery. To register, visit www.atlanticclub.org.

Sept. 10: Church Rummage Sale

Ocean City Presbyterian Church on 13th Street from 7 a.m.-1 p.m.

Sept. 10: Small Town Throwdown

From 1-6 p.m. in Downtown Berlin. Free country music concert featuring Red Dirt Revolution. Beer, food and local artists. Bring a chair and enjoy.Free.berlinmainstreet.com.

Sept. 10: Anglers Club Meeting

The Ocean Pines Anglers Club will meet at 9:30 a.m. in the Ocean Pines Library. The guest speaker will be Carly Toulan, environmental scientist at Maryland Coastal Bays Program, who will provide updates on current MCBP programs such as water quality monitoring. MCBP is one of the foremost environmental groups engaged in protecting our local coastal bays. Angler member Budd Heim will give a flounder fishing update as well as a surprising shark encounter story. Charter trips available to members will also be covered. All welcome.

Sept. 11: Voter Registration

From 10:30-11 a.m., Worcester County NAA-CP will host a voters registration table and a membership drive at Tyree AME Church, 10049 Germantown Road, Berlin. 443-944-6701.

Sept. 11: Book Fest

Sunday Evenings at the Museum presents Book Fest at 6 p.m. on the grounds of the Calvin B. Taylor House Museum, 208 North Main Street. Admission is free. Partnering with Saltwater Media, Book Fest will highlight four authors from the Eastern Shore – Barbara Lockhart, Dr. Clara Small, Joseph Moore and Stephanie Fowler. Each author will read an excerpt from their writings, followed by a book sale and signing.

Sept. 13-15: Basic Boating Course

The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary is offering the Maryland Basic Boating Safety Course at the Ocean Pines Library, 11107 Cathell Road from 6 -9 p.m. Cost $20 for all three evenings. Register or get more information by calling Barry Cohen at 410-935-4807, or Email: CGAUXOC@Gmail.com.

Sept. 17: Free Shred-It Event

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Berlin is sponsoring a free community shred-it event from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. in the church parking lot. St. Paul’s will offer free tours of the 200-year-old church during the event. There is a limit of three boxes per family. No businesses please.

Sept. 18: OC Cruzers On Plaza

3-6 p.m. Somerset Street Plaza just off the Boardwalk Live music and classic cars. Free.

Sept. 19: Chorus Open House

The Delmarva Chorus, a chapter of Sweet Adelines International, is planning an open house/guest night from 6-8 p.m. at the Ocean Pines Community Center, 239 Ocean Parkway. Does your love of music need a place to go? Come sing A Capella with the group. All ladies are invited to attend and spend an evening singing and meeting new friends. Fun, smiles and laughter are guaranteed. For more information, call Mary at 410-208-4009, www.delmarvachorus.org, or our Facebook page, Delmarva Chorus.

Sept. 20: Luncheon

Wicomico Retired School Personnel Association, formerly Wicomico Retired Educational Personnel, will host a luncheon at the Salisbury Moose Lodge. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. for fellowship with lunch beginning at noon. Guest is a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA), which is designed to help abused and neglected children. Call Cheryl Kennedy 410-883- 2292 to make a reservation.

Sept. 22: Fashion Show Luncheon

The Republican Women of Worcester County announce the 13th Annual Patriot Day Fashion Show Luncheon at The Grand Hotel in Ocean City. The event’s theme is “Honoring Local Women Who Have Served in the Armed Forces.” Fashions will be presented by Bruder Hill of Berlin. All are welcome. www.gopwomenofworcester.org. Merilee Horvat, 443-614-9386.

Sept. 24: Drive-Thru Luncheon

Powellville UM Church will host from 10 a.m. until sold out at 35606 Mount Hermon Road, Powellville. Drive thru luncheon features oyster fritter sandwiches, homemade chicken salad, homemade soups including peas and dumplings and vegetable beef. Bake sale items will be available. No pre-orders. Call 410-835-8796 or 443-880-8804 for more details.

Sept. 24-25: Renaissance Faire

From 10 a.m.-6 p.m., the 2nd Annual Renaissance Faire at Furnace Town Historic Site, 3816 Old Furnace Rd., Snow Hill. Cost is $15/adult, $10/children ages 5-14. www.furnacetown.org.

Oct. 1: 5K Run/Walk

The Wor-Wic Community College Foundation is sponsoring a 5K Run/Walk, along with the 2022 Law Enforcement Team Cup Challenge, at 9 a.m., at the college campus on the corner of Route 50 and Walston Switch Road in Salisbury. Check-in and registration begin at 8 a.m. The entry fee is $25 per person, or $35 per person after Sept. 28. Proceeds will benefit the students of Wor-Wic. For more information or a registration form, visit the college website at www.worwic.edu or call 410-334-2807.

Oct. 12: AARP Meeting

Ocean City AARP Chapter 1917 will meet at 10 a.m. in the Ocean City Senior Center located on 41st Street and Coastal Highway (behind the Dough Roller restaurant). Please arrive early at 9:30 for a social half-hour and refreshments. Our guest speaker will be provided by Tidal Health. New members are welcome. Call Bob McCluskey at 410-250-0980 with questions.

October 22: Furnace Town Halloween

From 4-8 p.m., Halloween in the Forest at Furnace Town Historic Site, 3816 Old Furnace Rd., Snow Hill. Spooktacular games, music and trick-or-treating. Cost is $5/person. www.furnacetown.org.

Nov. 9: AARP Meeting

Ocean City AARP Chapter 1917 will meet at 10 a.m. in the Ocean City Senior Center located on 41st Street. Please arrive early at 9:30 for a social half-hour and refreshments. Guest speaker will be from the Sierra Club. New members are welcome. Call Bob McCluskey at 410-250-0980 with questions.