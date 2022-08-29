OCEAN CITY – Ocean City Police continue this week to investigate a fatal pedestrian collision on Coastal Highway at 59th Street late Friday that claimed the life of a Pennsylvania woman.

Shortly before midnight on Friday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers responded to a reported vehicle-pedestrian collision at 59th Street. The pedestrian, identified as Sophia Battisti, 21, of Reinhold’s, Pa., was crossing Coastal Highway from the east against the pedestrian signal, according to police reports.

The driver of the vehicle that struck Battisti was traveling northbound on Coastal Highway at the time of the collision. Lifesaving efforts were initiated first by Good Samaritans at the scene and shortly thereafter by Ocean City EMS. However, Battisti was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver remained on the scene. Alcohol was determined not to be a factor for the driver of the vehicle.

Traffic on northbound Coastal Highway was rerouted to alleyways in the area of 58th Street for roughly four hours while officers investigated and processed the scene.

The OCPD Traffic Safety Unit is handling the investigation, which continued this week.

Anyone with information about the collision is urged to contact OCPD Pfc. H. Miller at hmiller@oceancitymd.gov or by calling the tip line at (410) 520-5136. Information can also be provided by email to crimetips@oceancitymd.gov.