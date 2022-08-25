OCEAN PINES – Officials say the purchase of three new vehicles will allow the Ocean Pines Police Department to implement a take-home car program.

In a special meeting held Tuesday, the Ocean Pines Board of Directors voted 6-0, with Director Frank Daly absent, to approve an expenditure request of $158,100 for three new police vehicles.

Ocean Pines Police Chief Leo Ehrisman said the new cruisers would be used for a take-home car program aimed at attracting and retaining officers.

“I have lost four officers in less than six months who have gone to local police agencies because they have take-home cars, insurance policies and a pension …,” he told the board this week. “For me, it’s the perfect time to implement a [take-home car] policy for the people that I have.”

In his request Tuesday, Ehrisman noted the department was recently presented with an opportunity to purchase three fully equipped police cruisers from a local dealership. Instead of waiting for the yearly budget process to commence, he said he was requesting the expenditure be approved this week.

“We were offered these cars now because they were an over-order from Virginia …,” he said. “If we don’t purchase them now, other agencies are waiting to take them. I don’t have an option to sit for a week.”

Citing recent supply chain issues, Ehrisman noted time was of the essence to acquire the vehicles. He pointed out that the purchase of the cruisers would also save the department time and money, as the vehicles were already fully equipped.

“I’m not going to have this opportunity again until April, and I take a chance of not receiving anything …,” he explained. “The fact that we order two or three at a time puts us at the bottom of the list. Other agencies are looking for large orders.”

General Manager John Viola told the board the purchase of the three vehicles would replace police cruisers that were removed from the fleet last year. He said the $158,100 would be taken from replacement reserves, if the board approved the request.

“It comes out to about $25,000 a year for these three vehicles for insurance and gas,” he added. “With these three vehicles it spreads out the mileage that they use, and we believe we can extend the life of the other vehicles.”

Ehrisman told board members this week the purchase would allow the department to implement a take-home car policy, which had existed under the previous administration but was limited to those officers living in Ocean Pines.

As the manpower shortage continues, he said it’s one of the many efforts his department is making to remain competitive.

“This is a huge incentive,” he said.

While he said he supported the police department’s efforts, Director Rick Farr questioned why Ehrisman did not request the additional vehicles in the most recent budget process.

“Why wasn’t this thought of and moved forward with in this past budget, that there would be a need for cars coming up this year?” he said.

Ehrisman noted that police reform measures had only increased workforce competition in recent months. He said local law enforcement agencies have been offering bonuses and incentives to fill ongoing vacancies since January.

“They all upped their game between January and February, but we didn’t get a chance to do that,” he replied, noting that the association’s budget was adopted in February.

The discussion also brought up issues such as pension and pay.

During public comments, association member Joe Reynolds noted that the Ocean City Police Department had a higher starting salary than the Ocean Pines Police Department.

“While vehicles may be necessary, I think the board should meet with the chief and look at pay for officers …,” he said. “I think we’re in a situation here and nationally where it’s important that we offer the best we can offer – within reason – to our officers.”

Association member Amy Peck argued that increasing salaries and offering bonuses would do more to address recruitment and retention.

“I’m asking the board to evaluate carefully such a request,” she said.

When asked about retirement, Viola said the police department had a 401(k) plan with an enhanced match from the association, but no pension plan.

Ehrisman pointed out that while many police departments offer LEOPS (Law Enforcement Officers’ Pension System), the Ocean Pines Police Department was not eligible.

“We qualify for it as a police agency, but we don’t work for a government agency,” he said.

Director Stuart Lakernick argued that more needed to be done to support the police department and its recruitment and retention efforts.

“I don’t think it’s just about giving them a car. Give them better retirement, better health care …,” he said. “I don’t mind supporting this, but there needs to be an actual commitment to do better by our police department … The cars are one aspect. The pay is the big thing.”

After further discussion, the board voted 6-0 to approve the purchase request.

“Adding these three vehicles we’re requesting today would let us implement a take-home car policy with the manpower we have now ….” Ehrisman said. “We’ve done the math. I feel it’s appropriate.”