OCEAN CITY — After a successful post-pandemic festival last year, Wine on the Beach will be returning Sept. 9-10 with changes to enhance the visitor experience.

“More sand, more seating, more shade,” are among the features promised for this year, according to organizer Chris Nokes.

Nokes said the biggest change is when the event will be held – earlier in September the weekend after Labor Day.

“First of all, we are delighted with the change in dates,” Nokes said. “By moving up to the weekend after Labor Day, our guests can enjoy so many of the summer amenities still operating on the Boardwalk, including the trolley, amusement parks, shops and concessions.”

Logistics have greatly improved, as a streamlined admission system virtually eliminated long lines.

“We were very pleased with how it worked last year,” Nokes said. “We still recommend buying tickets in advance for the fastest entrance.”

With a larger festival footprint, more beach is available for picnics, listening to music and dancing. Thanks to the Town of Ocean City, there are also more tables and benches distributed on festival grounds. “But guests are still welcome to bring their own blankets and chairs,” Nokes added.

Although open containers cannot leave festival grounds, guests may still exit the festival and still return if they want to stroll the Boardwalk. “We have a return gate for admission with wristband,” Nokes said.

Veterans of the annual event have offered a few recommendations. Fold-up wagons are a good idea for hauling purchases. If you don’t have one in the garage, they are sold on the Boardwalk. The Will Call tent for wine purchases has been doubled in size and located by the exit. Also added is a turnaround for cars and space for ride share vehicles.

“We are adding to our music this year,” Nokes said. “Perennial favorite Bird Dog and friends will be back to lead boogeying in the sand. And this year, piano man Larry Lay will be bring his popular blend of contemporary and old favorites. Larry, for 25 years a mainstay at Middleton Tavern in Annapolis, has a vast following of weekend vocalists, and takes requests from the crowd. Singing and dancing on the Ocean City beach, while enjoying great Maryland wine with friends and family is an experience like no other.”

Nokes added, “It has become an annual event for so many and we hope even more will enjoy it this year.”

Hours are 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on Sept. 9-10. Admission was $35 at the gate if not sold out and includes souvenir glass.

Purchase in advance http://winefest.com/tickets-beach.html