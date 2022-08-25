SNOW HILL — The Worcester County Fair will be holding a Talent Show for adults and children at this year’s fair on Sunday, Sept. 18 at 3 p.m.

The Worcester County Fair will return to Byrd Park in Snow Hill Friday, Sept. 16-18 with hours from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 16 and 17 and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18.

Entries for the talent show are due by Sept. 1 and are being sought for the following categories: 7 years and younger, ages 8 through 10, ages 11 through 13, ages 14 through 18 and adults ages 19 and up.

There is no entry fee to participate in the talent show. Talent can be any type of amateur entertaining (singing, dancing, musical, etc.) deemed appropriate for the family atmosphere of the county fair.

The Worcester County Fair Board reserves the right to disallow an act at its discretion. The fair will provide a flat stage, electricity, CD player and microphone for performances. All other props must be furnished by the performer.

Group entries are allowed. Participants can only perform once, either individually or with a group. Each act will be limited to a maximum of five minutes. All judges’ decisions are final. Participants must be at the stage area by 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 18 for a brief meeting to go over judging score sheets and final questions. Prizes are cash awards as follows: first place $50 and second place $25. Entries in the 7 years and under category will receive a participation award only.

All entries must be pre-registered with Susan Todd, 7406 Libertytown Rd. Berlin, Md. 21811 or email your entry to worcofair@gmail.com with Talent Show in the subject line. Submission should include full name, address, phone, birth date and the talent or act will be. If an act is a song, please include the name of the song. Pre-registration must take place by Sept. 1. Performers must provide their own music on a thumb drive to put on a computer or bring a CD. For more information call 443-523-0497.