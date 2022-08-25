Local surfer Gavin Bren last week finished first in the under-12 division of the Rip Curl Grom Search event in Florida. With the win, Bren advances to the Rip Curl Grom Search national championships in California in December. Submitted photo

The Rip Curl Grom Search series returned for the 22nd time this year and the latest event in the four-contest series was held in New Smyrna, Fla. last week. Local surfer Gavin Bren, no stranger to winning in the Eastern Surfing Association (ESA) circuit, took first place in the under-12 bracket to advance and gain the opportunity to compete in the 2022 Race to the Ranch national finals where qualifiers will compete in the North American Grom Search Championships in Lemoore, Cal. in December.

