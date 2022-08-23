BERLIN– Law enforcement is seeking the public’s assistance following a home invasion on Broad Street in Berlin.

Police Chief Arnold Downing is asking area residents to review footage from their home security cameras after an armed man forced his way into a Broad Street home Sunday night. Though the homeowner fought the suspect off with a chair, he escaped on foot before police arrived.

“Look at your videos,” Downing said.

On Sunday, Aug. 21 at about 11 p.m., Berlin Police Department officers responded to a home on Broad Street for a reported home invasion. Officers learned a male suspect had forcefully gained entry to the home by throwing an outdoor chair through a window. The home’s male resident struck the suspect with a chair and was struck by the intruder in the face with a gun. The resident was again able to hit the suspect with a chair, forcing him to leave the scene.

Officers with the Berlin Police Department contacted the Worcester County Bureau of Investigation (WCBI) to handle the case.

Downing said investigators are asking area residents who have home security cameras to check footage from the past couple weeks.

“The victims didn’t have a very good description,” he said, adding that the suspect was wearing a mask.

Downing said individuals who used social media to share incidents last week during which their unlocked vehicles were rifled through should also contact the police. He said officers have reviewed Facebook threads.

“Folks shouldn’t be surprised if they’re contacted by police,” he said.

As he did last week, he stressed that residents who have concerns need to speak to police directly—not just share their concerns on social media. The police can always be reached by dialing 911 or in non-emergencies at 410-641-1333.

Downing added that his officers were working extra shifts to ensure the town had plenty of coverage during the overnight hours.

During Monday’s council meeting, officials expressed their appreciation for the efforts of Downing and his team. Broad Street resident Melissa Reid said she and her neighbors were grateful for his support during a difficult time on their street.

“This town is incredibly lucky to have Chief Downing,” she said. “It’s been an emotional day for Broad Street. He was incredibly professional. Chief Downing represents the best as a community police officer.”

She encouraged elected officials to seriously consider the department’s needs in the future, as recruitment and retainment of officers has been an issue in recent months.

“It’s important that Berlin Police get the staffing they need to do what they need to do,” she said.

Mayor Zack Tyndall acknowledged the Broad Street incident and reminded residents to lock their doors. He said there was a time in Berlin doors and vehicles could be left unlocked but that that was in the past.

“Do your diligence and lock your cars and lock your doors,” he said.