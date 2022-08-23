OCFD crews are pictured on the scene of an active fire on July 12. Photo by Campos Media

OCEAN CITY – Two Boardwalk tram supervisors were recognized this month for their heroic actions in averting potential disaster when a fire broke out last month in the basement of a downtown Boardwalk apartment building.

Around 10 p.m., July 12, the Ocean City Fire Department was dispatched to a working fire at the Colony Apartments on the Boardwalk. First-arriving crews found smoke coming from the old apartment building on the Boardwalk at 3rd Street.

Around 10:15 p.m., a second alarm was struck and more crews and apparatus responded. Fire companies from Berlin, Ocean Pines and Showell responded to the second alarm. In addition, the utility company was called to the scene after it was determined a fire in the basement of the building was caused by faulty electric panels.

By 10:45 p.m., there was still an active fire from the electric panels in the basement. The fire was brought under control a short time later. By 11:30 p.m., all of the fire apparatus was cleared from the Boardwalk.

While the Ocean City Fire Department and other first-responders arrived quickly, it was heroic actions of two Boardwalk tram supervisors who arrived first on the scene who were unsung heroes and were recognized by the Mayor and Council on Monday. Transit Manager Rob Shearman described the actions of Tram Supervisors Craig Coleman and Ty Thompson.

“Craig Coleman is a Boardwalk tram supervisor who was overseeing the boarding process of a tram at Somerset Street when he noticed heavy smoke coming from the building less than a block away,” he said. “Mr. Coleman also happens to be a retired Baltimore County firefighter. He immediately notified emergency services and then began assisting with the evacuation of the building.”

Shearman said while Coleman was helping evacuating people from the building, Thompson began taking steps to ensure the safety of the riders on the trams.