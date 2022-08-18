New Officers for American Legion Sworn In

eThe new officers for American Legion Post 166 were sworn in recently by Southeastern Shore District Commander Barbara Wharton. Returning as commander of the post was Tom Wengert. Other officers sworn in were J.R. Best, first vice commander; Bob Paul, second vice commander; John Bussard, adjutant; George Barstis, finance officer; Jack Hyle, judge advocate; Ben Dawson, chaplain; Bob Gilmore, sgt-at-arms; Chuck Beatty, service officer; and Ed Pinto, historian. They’re pictured with the new executive board which consists of Bob Broderick, Phil Ludlam, Nelson Kelly, Harry Rey, and Charles Spaziani.