SNOW HILL – Officials opted not to grant a new Ocean City bar’s request to host live music this week.

The Worcester County Board of License Commissioners (BLC) approved background music but not live music for Bahama Bay Bar at a meeting on Wednesday. The decision came after a neighbor of the bar, which is located on Wicomico Street, expressed concern about noise.

“He isn’t going to go away,” said William Esham, BLC chair. “You’ve got to try to keep him happy.”

In June, the BLC granted a liquor license to Bahama Bay Bar, a new establishment going into the location formerly occupied by Buddy’s Crabs and then Frog Bar and Grill. At the time, the board declined to grant any music privileges after hearing from a concerned neighbor.

The bar opened about a week ago and its connections approached the BLC Wednesday asking for permission to have background music and live music at the waterfront facility.

“Almost all of the patrons that come in express gratitude the location is open but disappointment that there’s no entertainment,” said proprietor Michael Berardinelli.

Mark Cropper, Berardinelli’s attorney, said that since June his client had met with several residents of the neighboring condominiums to talk about potential concerns. As a result, close to a dozen neighbors signed an email in support of the bar’s request.

“They want to be given the opportunity to prove themselves,” Cropper said of the bar’s connections.

He added that neighboring bars all offered entertainment.

“He’s competing with everybody,” Cropper said. “He wants to make sure this restaurant is a success. He questions if he can do so without some entertainment.”

The concerned neighbor, Bill Rank said he’d spoken with Berardinelli prior to the hearing and Berardinelli told him he’d like background music at the restaurant.

Rank was therefore surprised to learn the bar was asking for live entertainment as well.

“He submitted his request for changing the restrictions before he even opened,” Rank said. “I haven’t had any issues, but it’s been eight days.”

Berardinelli said he had a lease on the property through the end of the year and needed to find out whether it would be a viable business before that time.

“I respectfully request that we be given a chance,” said Dr. Robert Masone, one of Berardinelli’s partners.

The board agreed to permit background music on the bar’s first floor until 8 p.m.