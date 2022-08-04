FENWICK ISLAND – As Fenwick Island’s general election nears, Mayor Vicki Carmean recognized town staff and community members for their support during her years in office.

In her last meeting as a town councilwoman, Carmean thank community members and town officials for their support during her time on the Fenwick Island Town Council. After eight terms in office, Carmean will not be seeking re-election on Aug. 6.

“I just want to thank everybody in the community for their support over the years,” she said. “And I want to thank the people in town hall for all of their support and friendship. It’s an honor. It hasn’t always been a pleasure, but it’s been an interesting challenge. Thank you for putting me here.”

Carmean, who served on the council on and off since 2002, added she will conclude two decades of service to the town in August.

“This is my very last regular council meeting. Two decades ago, my husband forced me to sign up to run for council, and here I am 20 years later,” she joked. “It was going to be a two-year stint, and never in my wildest dreams did I think I would end up being the mayor. I never aspired to it … I have poured myself into it and have given it everything I could possibly give.”

Last month, it was learned that Carmean would not be seeking a ninth term in office. After years serving on the town council, Carmean announced she was retiring from the role to pursue other interests.

“I have always felt a great deal of love for the town as well as a sense of responsibility as a citizen,” she said in a statement last month. “During both the good and sometimes painful times in Fenwick’s past, I have tried to remain true to certain standards, like treating people with courtesy and respect as well as encouraging honest and transparent government. Serving as the mayor this past year with a very talented council and dedicated staff has been the absolutely best experience.”

She continued, “I am looking to journey down another road where there are more places to see and people to meet. I am comfortable knowing that Fenwick is in a positive position to move forward. While I feel very fortunate and honored that I have been able to serve, now other very capable people have stepped forward to provide new ideas and contributions.”

In June, the Fenwick Island Town Council accepted the names of five candidates who will vie for three council seats currently held by Carmean, Bill Rymer and Richard Benn.

In addition to Rymer and Benn, candidates for the 2022 election include Edward Bishop, Kimberly Espinosa and Eric Espinosa.

This year’s town council election will follow what can only be described as a divisive 2021 campaign, in which four newcomers – Natalie Magdeburger, Janice Bortner, Jacque Napolitano and Paul Breger – unseated the four challenging incumbents to secure seats on the dais. Following a slew of resignations, Carmean, the only remaining incumbent on the town council, was appointed mayor, while Rymer and Benn were appointed to fill two council vacancies.

As Rymer and Benn were appointed to fill the remainder of a two-year term, their seats will be up for grabs in this year’s election.

Elected council members serve two-year terms and are tasked with adopting ordinances and resolutions and determining the general goals and policies of the Town of Fenwick Island.

The municipal election will be held Aug. 6 from 1-5 p.m. at Fenwick Island town hall.

For more information, visit the town’s website at fenwickisland.delaware.gov.