The Berlin Little League Junior All-Stars last week continued its unbeaten streak in the post-season and claimed the Maryland state championship. Pictured above, the team shows off its state championship banner. Submitted photo

BERLIN- The Berlin Little League Junior All-Star team last week won the state championship in their division and now advance to represent Maryland in the Junior League regional championship.

The Berlin Little League Junior All-Star team repeated as state champion with a 7-2 win over Valley Little League in the title game. Berlin went undefeated through the district tournament and the state tournament to claim the title.

Last year, the same basic group won the state championship, but that was the end of the line for them. With COVID protocols still in place, there were no regional championships or world series last year. The year, however, the Berlin Little League are advancing to the regional tournament with the goal of advancing to the world series.

The region tournament started this week in Freehold, N.J. Berlin, representing Maryland, was set to play Rhode Island on Thursday in a game played too late to be included in this edition.