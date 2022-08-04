OCEAN CITY- As a warm-up to the 49th White Marlin Open, lady anglers throughout the resort area will have their moment in the sun this weekend in the Ocean City Marlin Club’s 14th Annual Heels and Reels Tournament.

The ladies-only tournament got underway Thursday with registration and a captain’s meeting, but the real action gets started on Friday with the first of two official fishing days. Captains and teams of anglers must choose to fish one of two days, either Friday or Saturday. The Heels and Reels Tournament is the club’s only ladies-only event in its summer-long tournament series and a portion of the proceeds will go to the Ocean City Marlin Club’s Bertha Holloway Auxiliary Scholarship Fund.

The Heels and Reels Tournament is largely a billfish release event with points awarded for white and blue marlin, swordfish and sailfish and spearfish releases. There are also heaviest fish categories for tuna including yellowfin, longfin and bigeye as well as dolphin. Weigh-ins will be held each day at Sunset Marina in West Ocean City from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The tournament will conclude with an awards banquet at the Marlin Club in West Ocean City on Saturday night.

Last year, hundreds of lady anglers participated in the annual Heels and Reels event and there was no shortage of action as they competed for over tens of thousands of dollars in prize money.