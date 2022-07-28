The Ocean City Lioness Lions Club recently installed its new officers for 2022-2023. Pictured left to right are Amy Bishop, Susan McHenry (treasurer), Roberta Taylor, Ann Runo (vice president), Kris Barron, Ginni Bonarrigo (secretary), Billie Terrones, Denise Becker, Nancy Arminger, and Bev Topfer (president). Past District Governor Lion Norman Cathell officially installed these new officers.
