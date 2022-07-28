Berlin Council Tables Parks Priority List; Inclusive Playground Tops List Over Skate Park BERLIN – Officials want to hear from the Berlin Parks Commission before setting a list of priority projects. The Berlin Town Council on Monday voted unanimously to table discussion regarding the town’s annual parks development plan. Elected officials want to hear from parks commission members and review more information about a proposed inclusive playground before… Read More »

OC Budget Amendment Highlights Revenue Gains OCEAN CITY – With little fanfare or discussion, resort officials this week got an overview of proposed budget amendment number two and learned the town's financial picture was rosier than anticipated on several fronts. Once a town's fiscal year budget is adopted, there are often budget amendments on different occasions throughout the year to make…

Berlin Receives $111K For Basketball Court Lighting BERLIN – The town will receive more than $111,000 to install lighting at the Henry Park basketball courts. The Maryland Board of Public Works on Wednesday approved a variety of funding awards through the Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Community Parks and Playgrounds Program. Sixteen projects, including the Town of Berlin's proposal for the…