File photo by Chris Parypa

OCEAN CITY — Two suspects have been apprehended and another remains at large in a mid-afternoon strong-armed robbery on the Boardwalk on Monday.

Around 3:15 p.m. on Monday, two juvenile males were walking on the Boardwalk in the area of 1st Street with a relative when they were approached by three males wearing black masks, according to police reports. Two the male suspects ripped two gold chains off the neck of a 13-year-old juvenile victim, while the second victim, a 14-year-old male, attempted to fight the suspects off.

During the altercation, the 14-year-old victim was struck several times in the face and head by the suspects, who then fled the scene on foot. The victim was transported to Atlantic General Hospital for treatment of his injuries Two seasonal officers were patrolling on the Boardwalk and witnessed the incident.

The officers pursued the suspects and were able to apprehend one of them, a juvenile, in the area of 4th Street and Baltimore Avenue with the assistance of the Ocean City Fire Marshal’s Office. The City Watch video surveillance system captured video of all three suspects and during the investigation, OCPD officers were able to identify the two remaining suspects, according to police reports.

The juvenile suspect that was apprehended has been charged with robbery, theft, assault and possession with intent to distribute narcotics. OCPD officers filed similar charges for the two outstanding suspects. One of those suspects was arrested in Wicomico County on the warrant issued in the Ocean City case on Monday afternoon. The other remained at-large as of midweek.