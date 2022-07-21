Daniel Joseph Hicken

BISHOPVILLE — Daniel Joseph Hicken, age 33, died on July 14, 2022 at Christiana Hospital in New Castle County.

Born in Salisbury, he was the son of Daniel Leonard Hicken and Christine Hicken of Crisfield. He is survived by his beloved sisters, Jennifer and Samantha Hicken. Also surviving is an aunt, Gail Stoltzfus of Northeast, Md. and nieces Aurora Marie and Autumn Nichole.

Danny attended Stephen Decatur High School and was employed by RYT Plumbing Company. His favorite pastime was fishing. Always smiling, he loved making new friends and had many. He was the life of every party and will be greatly missed by all.

A celebration of life will be held at the Community Church of Ocean Pines on Saturday, Aug. 6th from 4 to 7 p.m. Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com. Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin

Gavin Ross Knupp

OCEAN PINES — Gavin Ross Knupp, 14, of Ocean Pines, passed away following a tragic accident on Monday, July 11, 2022. Born on June 13, 2008 in Salisbury, he was the son of Raymond Knupp of Salisbury and Tiffany Knupp (Frye) of Ocean Pines.

Gavin was an outdoor enthusiast. He loved hunting, fishing, surfing and skateboarding. Above everything else

he loved his sister, Summer. They were two peas in a pod, always inseparable and he looked at her as his hero. He will be remembered for his great sense of humor, his ability to light up a room and his exceptional character. He made friends everywhere he went and will be missed by everyone who knew him. Everyone who had the honor of knowing Gavin is better for doing so.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Jeff Beach.

Gavin is survived by his parents; his sister, Summer Knupp; grandparents, Roger and Marlene Frye of Salisbury, Allen Knupp of Berryville, Va. and Terry Beach of Crisfield; an aunt, Crystal Stavley and her husband Mark of Eden; two uncles, Roger and Randy Knupp both of Salisbury; cousins, Cade and Savannah Stavley; his best friend, Kameron Blagus; as well as many other friends.

A celebration of Gavin’s life will be held at 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 23, 2022 on the beach at 36th Street, Ooeanside, in Ocean City.

Memorial donations may be made to the GoFundMe page established in Gavin’s name found here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/gavin-knupp?qid=0ca87fae7794242370d068fda0a87662

Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, Md. 21804. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.hollowayfh.com.

William J. Slot

OCEAN PINES — William J. Slot, age 90, went to a peaceful rest on Monday, July 11, 2022.

Born on Dec. 18, 1931, in Patterson, N.J., he was the son of the late John Christian Slot and Clara Stelpstra.

Known to his family and friends as Bill, he was born in Patterson, N.J. Bill grew up the son of Dutch immigrants and moved to Pantego, N.C. where his father’s dream of a farm was born. Bill helped start and stabilize Slot Farms before being awarded a music scholarship to attend East Carolina College. After graduation Bill joined the federal government in Norfolk, Va. He transferred to the Philippines in the mid-1960s and met his wife, Mary. Bill and Mary travelled together throughout their lives and enjoyed the wonders of this world. They shared this love with their children and grandchildren.

After moving back to the United States, the family settled in Washington DC where Bill served the General Accounting Office until his retirement in 1991.

Bill loved music throughout his life and played the piano into his 90s. He showed his family and friends his love and care through his many simple acts of kindness. He loved his family and friends and was a gentleman to every soul he met.

Bill is survived by his wife of 54 years, Mary Cooney Slot, originally of Boston, MA, and his two children, John (fiancée Leslie) and Anna-Marie (husband Widemar). He adored his four grandchildren, Anna-Carolyn, John, Julia and Elsanore. Bill is also survived by his sisters Marie Singleton and Carol Van Essendelft.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Macky and Pam Stansell House, Coastal Hospice, 1500 Ocean Parkway, Ocean Pines, Md. 21811.

Cremation followed his death. A visitation was held on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin. Letters of condolences can be sent to the family via www.burbagefuneralhome.com. Arrangements are in the care of The Burbage Funeral Home.

Andrew Lewis Goodwin

BERLIN — Andrew Lewis Goodwin age 48, passed away at Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin on Tuesday, July 5, 2022.

Born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, he was the son of Clark Robert Goodwin and Marlene Goodwin.

Andrew was raised in Glenshaw, Pennsylvania, graduated from Shaler Area High School and attended Mississippi State, School of Golf Management, Oakland University, Michigan. He was an avid golfer and golf instructor at Oakland University and R&S Sharf golf course. Andrew was a sports enthusiast of all Pittsburgh teams. He loved taking his daughters, Emma and Addy to the beach and Shorebirds games.

He is survived by his mother, Marlene Goodwin, his two daughters, Emma Lynn Goodwin and Addison Kay Goodwin, his brother, Bobby M Goodwin, and his sister, Gretchen L Kenemuth.

Andrew was preceded in death by his father, Clark Robert Goodwin and a son, Benjamin Goodwin.

Visitations will be held at The Burbage Funeral Home, 108 William St. Berlin, on Tuesday, July 26, from 1-3 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Ocean Pines Volunteer Fire Department, 911 Ocean Parkway, Ocean Pines, MD 21811. Letters of condolence may be sent to the family via www.burbagefuneralhome.com. Arrangements are in the care of The Burbage Funeral Home.

Robert E. Crook

BISHOPVILLE — Robert E. Crook, age 77, passed away at Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin on Monday, July 11, 2022.

Born in Canada, he was the son of the late Leslie Crook and Mary (Jean) Earle.

Robert served his country in the United States Navy and his community as a police officer in Prince George’s County.

Bob and Brenda retired to Bishopville in 1993 where they built their dream home and spent many happy years with family and friends. He enjoyed eastern shore living, being on the water, fishing, and hunting. He was an avid gardener and was always working on some project. He also had his pilot’s license and loved to fly small aircraft.

He is survived by his wife, Brenda Crook; two sons, Joseph Crook and Robert Crook, Jr. (Lydia); a daughter, Mary Zizzi (Mike); two brothers, Les Crook (Marlene), and Wayne Crook; and a sister, Alice Loffler (Steve). He is also survived by eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings Paul, Earl and Billy and sisters-in-law Sharon and Ann.

A memorial service was held on Friday, July 15, 2022, at the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin. Letters of condolence can be sent to the family via www.burbagefuneralhome.com. Arrangements are in the care of The Burbage Funeral Home.

Lola Marie Bradford

NEWARK — Lola Marie Bradford, age 95, passed away peacefully, on July 6, 2022, surrounded by her loving family, at her home in Newark.

Born in Whiton, she was the daughter of the late Fred K. Adkins and Marie Tilghman Bradford. She is survived

by her children, Ricki Harrington (Mike), Joan Scott (Jim), Teresa Bauer (Len) and Brian Bradford (Lori). She was an adored grandmother to 13 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren.

Lola graduated from Snow Hill High School, and Peninsula General School of Nursing. She had a long career as an acute care nurse, office practice, public health, and home health nurse. She was also a “special nursing consultant” to the entire community of family, friends and neighbors. Lola volunteered for Peninsula General Hospital, American Heart Association, Worcester County Health Department, Newark Volunteer Fire Company, and her Bowen/Trinity Churches where she was a member. She enjoyed traveling, dancing, playing cards, “frappes”, clothes, jewelry and good meals. The family would like to give a special thanks to her wonderful and empathetic care givers at her home in recent months.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, July 25, at Trinity United Methodist Church, at 1 p.m. Friends may visit with the family one hour prior to the service. Pastor Shirley Evans and Pastor Zack Brown will officiate. A donation in her memory may be sent to: St Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com. Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin.

Mary Velma Andrews

BERLIN — Mary Velma Andrews, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, passed peacefully away in her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Mary was born in Lowesville, Virginia and was one of 12 children in the family. Upon graduation, 18-year-old Mary came to Baltimore, Maryland to work for the federal government. At various times throughout her 31-year career, she worked for the Navy, the Air Force, the Army, and the Social Security Administration. Mary enjoyed her work and received many awards for outstanding service.

She married the love of her life, Michael G. Andrews, on Nov. 11, 1950. Their 71-year marriage was a testimony to the enduring power of love. Michael preceded her in death in February 2021. Mary is survived by her daughter, Patricia Andrews, her granddaughter, Stephanie C. Andrews, and a host of devoted nieces and nephews.

Mary loved her Lord, her family, Bible Word Search books, and all dogs. She was a gentle but strong woman whose smile could light up a room. Her flame red hair had faded to gray over the years but that fiery spirit remained.

A viewing/visitation will take place at Burbage Funeral Home, 108 William Street, Berlin, Md. 21811 on Sunday, July 25, 2022, from 5-7 p.m. Flowers and messages of condolence can be sent via www.burbagefuneralhome.com

A Service of Christian Burial will be held at Fenwick Island Baptist Church, 36806 Lighthouse Sound, Fenwick Island, Del. 19975 at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 26, 2022.

The Interment will follow on Monday, July 26, 2022, at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 26669 Patriots Way, Millsboro, Del. 19966 at 2 p.m.