DWC Donated to Pocomoke Elementary School

cThe Democratic Women’s Club of Worcester County (DWC) donated $600 to Pocomoke Elementary School in support of the school’s summer academy. Pictured in the back row are Principal Joshua Hamborsky, Cherie McNett and Mary Anne Whitcomb (DWC), Assistant Principal Faye Williams and Worcester County Commissioner Josh Nordstrom. In the front row is Laurie Brittingham, Susanna Eisenman and Joan Roache (DWC).