Every Sunday: Berlin Farmers Market

From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., several streets will be closed to allow producers to display their goods. Live music from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Every Monday: TOPS Meeting

5-6:30 p.m. Atlantic General Hospital, Berlin. Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a support group promoting weight loss and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Call Rose 443-880-8444.

Every Monday: Acapella Chorus

All ladies who love to sing are invited to the Delmarva Woman’s Acapella Chorus, Ocean Pines Community Center, 239 Ocean Parkway, 6-8 p.m. Contact Mary 410-629-9383 or Carol 302-242-7062.

Every Tuesday: TOPS Meeting

Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a weekly support and education group promoting weight loss and a healthy lifestyle. Meetings are held at the Worcester County Berlin Health Department at 9730 Healthway Drive, Berlin from 3:30-4:30 p.m. every Tuesday. 410-289-4725.

Every Tuesday: Dancing

The Delmarva Hand Dance Club holds dancing at the Selbyville Elks Lodge 2173 from 5:30-9 p.m. delmarvahanddancing.com.

Every Wednesday: Bingo

Elks Lodge 2645, corner of Sinepuxent Avenue and 138th Street in Ocean City. Has bingo all year. Doors open 4:30 p.m. with first game sharply at 6:30 p.m. Kitchen open for light fare. 410-250-2645.

Every Thursday: Beach Singles

Join the club, 55 plus, at Harpoon Hanna’s in Fenwick Island, 4-6 p.m. 302-436-9577 or BeachSingles.org.

Every Friday: Bingo

Knights of Columbus hosts with doors open at 5 p.m. and bingo beginning promptly at 6:30 p.m. Held at the Columbus Hall at 9901 Coastal Highway, behind St. Luke’s Church. Play every game for just $24. Light refreshments available. Call 410-524-7994 with any questions.

July 16: Chicken BBQ Dinner

From 5 p.m. until sold out at Bethany United Methodist Church, 8648 Stephen Decatur Highway. Includes choice of sides: baked beans, green beans, mac-n-cheese, oven potatoes, salad, roll and drink. Indoor dining or take-out available. Baked Goods available for an additional charge. Pre-orders recommended a tbethany21811@gmail-.com or 410-641-2186.

July 16: Harmony Fundraiser

The Delmarva Chorus, a chapter of the Sweet Adeline International (501c3), is hosting its annual fundraising event, “Coffee, Tea and Which Witch Harmony,” at 7 p.m. at the Ocean Pines Maryland Community Center. The chorus, under the direction of Carol Ludwig, has been volunteering performances of acapella harmony to communities for many years. For a donation of $10, there will be free coffee, tea and homemade baked goods, a 50-50 raffle, raffle baskets, door prizes, lots of fun and more. For tickets and information, call Joann at 215-828-5521.

July 16: Fried Chicken Platters

Only $8 at Calvary United Methodist Church, 8607 Ironshire Station Road, Berlin, from 10:30 a.m. until sold out. Platter includes fried chicken, roll and two sides.

July 16: Pulled Pork Carryout

The Bishopville Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary will be holding a pulled pork platter carryout, noon-2 p.m. at the main station. $12 per platter to include one pint of pulled pork, cole slaw and baked beans. $10 for pint of pulled pork and $6 for pint of baked beans. Call 619-922-9950 by July 9 to reserve your smoked pulled pork.

July 16: Youth Fishing Contest

The Ocean Pines Anglers Club will host the annual Art Hansen Memorial Youth Fishing Contest at the South Gate Pond at Veterans Park in Ocean Pines. Registration is from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. and the contest will be from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Youths should bring their own fishing rod and reel. Bait is provided. Three age groups; 4-7, 8-11, 12-16. A trophy will be awarded for the biggest fish in each age group with special awards for the top three. Grand Prize awards will be a Mike Vitak custom Rod & Reel and a fishing trip aboard the Angler. Children younger than age 4 can fish but will not be eligible for a trophy. This is a free event. All registrants will receive a prize compliments of the Anglers Club and the Ocean City/Berlin Optimist Club. Questions to John McFalls, 610- 505-1697.

July 16: Book Signing

Please join the Taylor House Museum for a book signing event with author Robert Craig at 3 p.m. He is the son and namesake of Captain Robert S. Craig who headed the Ocean City Beach Patrol from 1946-1987. The younger Craig served on the beach patrol from 1960-65 and his son Christopher became the first third-generation member of the beach patrol in 1999.

July 18: Expungement Clinic

The Worcester County Library is offering a free expungement clinic in partnership with Maryland Volunteer Lawyer Services from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Pocomoke Library (301 Market Street). The event will give those who qualify the opportunity to expunge their criminal record in the state of Maryland with the assistance of an attorney. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early and to bring with them the following: income information for all members of your household; the value of your house and car (if you own either); and the amounts in your checking, savings, and/or investment accounts. Once the required forms are complete, a paralegal and an attorney will guide you through the expungement process. Space is limited to 12 individuals. Register at WorcesterLibrary.org under “Events,” or call for assistance at 443-783-6164 or ecoelho@worcesterlibrary.org.

July 19: Quarter Auction

The Church of the Holy Spirit is having a Quarter Auction with doors opening at 6 p.m., and the games start at 7. Food will be available for purchase. Tickets are $10 and include a paddle. Additional paddles are $2 each, or three for $5. They are limited, so get yours now. The church is located at 100th St. and Coastal Highway in Ocean City. Call Jackie at 443-735-4275 for further information and for tickets.

July 22-23, 25: Pines Book Sale

The Friends of the Ocean Pines Library announced the Annual Book Sale at the Ocean Pines Library. This event is open to the public and is scheduled as follows: Friday, July 22, 6-8 p.m., club members enjoy first access to this year’s books on sale; Saturday, July 23, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., General Sale with all books, audio and DVD’s priced 50 cents to $2; and Monday, July 25, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., sale continues with all books sold at half price, including the Specials Room. This popular Annual Book Sale offers over 20,000 books that have been donated throughout the year by patrons, community members and businesses. All sales are cash or check only – no credit cards will be accepted. All monies go to benefit the Ocean Pines Library and its resources, programs and events.

Aug. 27: Furnace Town Bike Ride

The 12th Annual Iron Furnace Fifty Bike Ride at Furnace Town Historic Site, 3816 Old Furnace Rd., Snow Hill. Check in at Furnace Town from 7-9 a.m. Pre-registration required. Go to https://www.ironfurnacefifty.org/ for more information. 410-632-2032.

Sept. 24-25: Renaissance Faire

From 10 a.m.-6 p.m., the 2nd Annual Renaissance Faire at Furnace Town Historic Site, 3816 Old Furnace Rd., Snow Hill. Cost is $15/adult, $10/children ages 5-14. www.furnacetown.org.

October 22: Furnace Town Halloween

From 4-8 p.m., Halloween in the Forest at Furnace Town Historic Site, 3816 Old Furnace Rd., Snow Hill. Spooktacular games, music and trick-or-treating. Cost is $5/person. www.furnacetown.org.