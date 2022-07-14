Gun Found During Traffic Stop

OCEAN CITY — An Aberdeen, Md. man was arrested on multiple charges last week after allegedly being found with a handgun shoved where the sun doesn’t shine.

Around 12:20 a.m. last Wednesday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers observed a vehicle traveling on Coastal Highway with a headlight out in the area of 45th Street. The officer conducted a traffic stop near the Convention Center and determined the driver was wanted on outstanding warrants. The officer also detected a strong odor of marijuana emanating from the vehicle, according to police reports.

The officer asked the occupants to step out of the vehicle and identified a rear passenger as Jonathan McClendon, 24, of Aberdeen, Md. McClendon was reportedly carrying a backpack, which the officer advised him to put back into the vehicle. McClendon threw the backpack back into the vehicle.

A search of the backpack revealed several packets of suboxone and plastic bags of heroin, according to police reports. McClendon was arrested at that point for drug possession. While searching McClendon subsequent to his arrest, an OCPD officer located an unidentified object in McClendon’s anus, according to police reports.

OCPD officers tried unsuccessfully to remove the object from McClendon’s person. He was reportedly loaded into a transport vehicle, where he moved around in his seat as if he was uncomfortable, according to police reports. McClendon reportedly fell between the seat and the metal cage as if he had fallen on purpose, according to police reports.

When officers removed McClendon from the transport vehicle at police headquarters, they discovered a silver handgun on the floor of the transport vehicle, according to police reports. OCPD officers determined the unknown object they could not remove from McClendon was the handgun they had discovered on the floor of the transport vehicle, according to police reports.

McClendon reportedly admitting possession of the handgun, although he denied knowing anything about drugs in the vehicle. All in all, OCPD officers located in the vehicle 76 individually-wrapped packages of suboxone along with over $3,400 in fake currency. McClendon was charged with possession of a firearm on his person and in a vehicle, and possession of suboxone and heroin.

Resort Flasher Charged

OCEAN CITY — A Bellcamp, Md. man was arrested on multiple counts of indecent exposure last week after allegedly flashing two women in the midtown area and later running naked and exposing himself to another female at a downtown condo complex.

Around 2 a.m. last Wednesday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers responded to the area of 70th Street and Coastal Highway for a reported indecent exposure incident. OCPD officers met with two female individuals who advised they were walking north on Coastal Highway when they observed a man, later identified as Jason Morgan, 45, of Bellcamp, Md., standing in a municipal bus stop.

According to police reports, Morgan walked up to the two females and exposed his private parts to them. The female victims told police Morgan asked them if they wanted to have a threesome, according to police reports. The female victims continued walking north on Coastal Highway and called 911. The victims told police they would be able to positively identify Morgan if he was apprehended.

About 2:20 a.m., OCPD officers received another call from dispatch about an indecent exposure incident at 37th Street. OCPD officers met with a female victim who advised a man later identified as Morgan was running around a condominium parking lot at 37th Street completely naked. The victim reportedly told police Morgan jumped out at her on a sidewalk and exposed his private parts to her before getting into a car completely naked and driving off with no lights on.

A short time later, OCPD officers located the vehicle in the parking lot of a hotel at 66th Street with Morgan inside. The victims from the original incident at 70th Street were brought to the scene and positively identified Morgan as the suspect who had exposed himself to them, according to police reports.

When interviewed, Morgan reportedly told police “I’m sorry,” and “I didn’t mean any harm, I just wanted to go skinny dipping.” A background check revealed Morgan was a registered sex offender in Maryland. However, Morgan told police during a subsequent interview he was not required to check in prior to coming to Ocean City and that he was off the sex offender registry and was no longer on probation, according to police reports.

When asked about the first incident, Morgan reportedly told police he saw some girls walking on the side of the road while he was driving and only asked them if they wanted to go skinny dipping. When asked if he flashed anyone, Morgan told police he took his shorts off and that he didn’t have anything on under his shorts. He was charged with multiple counts of indecent exposure.

More Indecent Exposure

OCEAN CITY — A Pennsylvania woman was arrested last weekend after allegedly exposing herself to a female victim multiple times at a Boardwalk hotel.

Around 3 a.m. last Friday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers were dispatched to a Boardwalk hotel for a reported indecent exposure incident. Officers interviewed a female victim who reported a suspect later identified as Evelyn Garcia-DeJesus, 35, of Lancaster, Pa. was in the lobby of the hotel and exposed her breasts to her, according to police reports.

The victim reportedly told police Garcia-DeJesus was getting close to her, trying to touch her and was flirting with her. The victim told police Garcia-DeJesus would not leave the lobby area, kept going behind the front desk and into an employee-only area, according to police reports.

The victim told police Garcia-DeJesus kept flashing her and lifting up her skirt, exposing her private area. While speaking with the victim, Garcia-DeJesus exited a hotel elevator and she was placed under arrest for indecent exposure. The victim said after Garcia-DeJesus flashed her and flirted with her in the lobby, she went outside to sit in front of the hotel and Garcia-DeJesus followed her and exposed her vagina to her again. Garcia-DeJesus was arrested and charged with indecent exposure and disorderly conduct

Dine-And-Dash, Drugs

OCEAN CITY — A Hancock, Md. man was arrested on theft and drug possession charges last week after allegedly skipping out on a bill at a downtown restaurant.

Around 10:30 p.m. last Wednesday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer responded to a downtown restaurant for a reported theft of service. The officer met with a server, who reported he had waited on three people at a table. When the server brought the bill to the table, the patrons advised they did not like one of the menu items they were served and a manager took the item off the check.

When the server returned with the modified check of around $49, the patrons left just $7 on the table and left the establishment, according to police reports. The officer spoke with a manager, who advised his security staff followed the three suspects out of the bar and yelled to them if they did not return to pay their bill, the police were going to be called.

The manager reportedly told police the suspects walked away faster and entered a vehicle at 19th Street. The restaurant’s security staff was unable to locate the vehicle and its occupants, according to police reports. Around 3:20 a.m. on Thursday, OCPD officers located the suspect vehicle at 14th Street and St. Louis Avenue and observed three suspects sleeping in it. The vehicle make, model and tag number matched the vehicle seen leaving the area where the alleged theft of service occurred the night before at the downtown restaurant, according to police reports.

The female front seat passenger was identified as Joshalyn Morris, 22, of Hancock, Md. The vehicle was determined to be unregistered and uninsured and a tow truck was called. During an inventory of the vehicle’s contents, OCPD officers located various amounts of heroin and fentanyl and paraphernalia, according to police reports.

OCPD officers interviewed Morris, who said she left $8 for her part of the $49 restaurant bill, but only $7 total was left at the table before the suspects fled the scene. Morris then reportedly told police she wasn’t going to pay the bill until the item which the party wasn’t happy with was taken off the check. However, the receipt indicated the manager had taken the item off the check. In the end, Morris was arrested and charged with theft, possession of heroin and fentanyl and possession of paraphernalia.

Hit-and-Run Arrest

OCEAN CITY — A Virginia man was arrested last weekend and charged with leaving the scene after allegedly colliding with another vehicle in a downtown restaurant parking lot.

Last Saturday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer responded to the area of 12th Street and Philadelphia Avenue in an attempt to locate the driver involved in a reported hit-and-run collision. The officer observed a vehicle matching the description provided driving erratically at a high rate of speed and cutting off other vehicles, according to police reports.

The officer followed the vehicle across the Route 50 bridge where it had been stopped by a Worcester County Sheriff’s Deputy near Route 611. The driver was identified as Messiah Johnson, 19, of Petersburg, Va. During an interview, it was determined Johnson had collided with a vehicle at a downtown restaurant parking lot and had left the scene. Johnson denied being in any type of collision. He was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an accident and multiple other traffic violations.