OCEAN CITY — Resort police have identified and charged two suspects wanted in connection with an armed robbery in June after they were located in Baltimore County.

Around 10:40 p.m. on June 15, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) detectives began an investigation into an armed robbery that had occurred in the area of 16th Street and Philadelphia Avenue. The 18-year-old male victim reportedly told police three individuals approached him and engaged in a conversation before robbing him at gunpoint.

The suspects left the area with the victim’s belongings before police arrived. With assistance from the victim, a witness at the scene and the City Watch surveillance camera system, OCPD officers were able to obtain a description of the suspects. The City Watch surveillance system also showed the suspects had discarded some of the victim’s stolen property in a trash can on Baltimore Avenue near 13th Street. The victim was able to identify the discarded items as his property stolen during the armed robbery.

Five days later on June 20, OCPD detectives were notified Baltimore County Police had arrested two individuals on unrelated charges. During the arrest, Baltimore County Police located personal property belonging to the victim in the armed robbery in Ocean City back on June 15.

On June 22, OCPD officers traveled to Baltimore County to retrieve the property of the victim from the armed robbery on Ocean City. OCPD detectives at that time interviewed the two suspects, identified as Takala Robinson, 19, of Pasadena, Md., and a 16-year-old juvenile from Glen Burnie, Md.

With the assistance of the victim, a witness, the City Watch system and the Baltimore County Police, OCPD detectives were able to charge Robinson and the juvenile with armed robbery, robbery, first- and second-degree assault. The juvenile is being waived to adult status in the case. The OCPD is reminding citizens if they see something suspicious or have concerns about possible criminal activity to reach out to the department. The tip line number is 410-520-5136 and the tip email is crimetips@oceancitymd.gov. Citizens can also call the department directly at 410-723-6610.