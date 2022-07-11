OCEAN CITY – Two Berlin men were arrested last week following a distribution investigation in which detectives seized more than 200 bags of heroin.

During the month of June, the Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) Narcotics Unit initiated a controlled dangerous substance (CDS) distribution investigation into two local individuals allegedly involved in distributing fentanyl/heroin in the Ocean City and Worcester County area.

Through coordinated and investigative efforts, it was determined that two individuals identified as Mark Adams, 36, and Jason Bumgarner, 50, both of Berlin, were traveling to the Philadelphia, Pa., area to pick up heroin regularly, according to police.

On July 7, detectives were conducting surveillance on their vehicle as they traveled toward Philadelphia. There, Philadelphia Police Department assisted with the surveillance and investigation while Adams and Bumgarner were in the Kensington area. Once Adams and Bumgarner returned to Maryland, a traffic stop was conducted by the Worcester County Criminal Enforcement Team in the area of Route 113 and Bishopville Road.

Adams and Bumgarner were taken into custody without incident, where they were then transported to the Ocean City Police Department. Several search warrants were conducted during the investigation, and detectives seized 276 bags of fentanyl/heroin, approximately one gram of cocaine, various scheduled prescription pills, $800 in U.S. currency, cellphones, and a vehicle.

Adams and Bumgarner were each charged with two counts of possession with intent to distribute schedule 1 narcotics and three counts of controlled dangerous substance – not marijuana. Both were seen by a Maryland District Court commissioner and were held without bond.

The Worcester County Criminal Enforcement Team, the Philadelphia Police Department, and the FBI Violent Gang and Narcotic Task Force assisted in the investigation.

The OCPD reports fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it is a major contributor to fatal and nonfatal overdoses in the United States. Even in small doses, it can be deadly.

The police department is reminding citizens to report suspicious activity, or any concerns about possible criminal activity occurring in Ocean City. Tips can be submitted through the OCPD Tip Line, 410-520-5136, or by contacting the department directly at 410-723-6610. Tips can also be sent by email to crimetips@oceancitymd.gov.