OCEAN PINES – John Viola will continue as the association’s general manager for at least another two years.

Last Thursday, the Ocean Pines Association (OPA) announced Viola, who has served as the general manager since 2019, has signed a contract to continue in his position for at least a two-year term. The announcement comes after multiple closed sessions to discuss candidates for general manager.

“I am very pleased to announce that today John Viola signed a contract to continue his employment as General Manager of the Ocean Pines Association,” said Association President Colette Horn. “After an extensive search, the Board was able to interview very qualified candidates. During this process, John and I had additional conversations about his interest in continuing to serve Ocean Pines.”

She continued, “I was very happy that our conversations led to the Board authorizing me to negotiate with John to continue in his role as General Manager. I am pleased to announce that we now have in place a two-year contract beginning July 1, with an option for a third year.”

Viola first stepped into the role of interim general manager in April of 2019. And in December of that year, he signed an extended contract running through June 30, 2022.

Late last year, however, Viola submitted his resignation as OPA’s general manager, opting to abbreviate his 30-month term by four months and begin his retirement after Feb. 28. In January, the association announced Viola had agreed to remain through mid-September in an effort to provide a smooth transition as officials searched for a new general manager.

In an interview this week, Viola said his decision to stay on as the general manager came after requests from board members and board candidates to remain in his position.

“Six out of the seven sitting directors asked me to consider staying, as well as all the board candidates, so I definitely took that into consideration,” he said. “I haven’t turned down a constructive board majority yet that has asked me to stay.”

With a new contract signed, Viola said he is eager to continue the work that started during his tenure. Top priorities include replacing the aging mailboxes, improving drainage and adding new T-docks at the marina.

“Maintenance is very important, and we are continuing to do maintenance throughout Ocean Pines,” he said.

Prior to moving to Ocean Pines, Viola worked in the private sector as a certified public accountant, including 28 years with Avon, where he finished as assistant global controller. Within the association, he has served as chairman of the budget and finance advisory committee and as the community’s chief financial officer, though on a volunteer basis.