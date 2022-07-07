BERLIN – Main Street Berlin announced this week it has been recognized by Tripadvisor as a 2022 Travelers’ Choice award winner.

The award celebrates great traveler reviews from around the globe on Tripadvisor over the last 12 months. As challenging as the past year was, Main Street Berlin stood out by consistently delivering positive experiences.

“Berlin is the whole package, unique shops, local art and dining, history and fun. We treat everyone like family,” said Berlin Economic and Community Development Director Ivy Wells, who manages the Main Street Program in Berlin.

“Congratulations to the 2022 Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Winners,” said Kanika Soni, Chief Commercial Officer at Tripadvisor. “The Travelers’ Choice Awards recognize the best in tourism and hospitality, according to those who matter most: your guests. Ranking among the Travelers’ Choice winners is always tough — but never more so than this year as we emerge from the pandemic. Whether it’s using new technology, implementing safety measures or hiring outstanding staff, I’m impressed by the steps you’ve taken to meet travelers’ new demands. You’ve adapted brilliantly in the face of adversity.”