BERLIN – Though the site’s new ping pong tables are now installed, upgrades are still underway at Burbage Park.

Tony Weeg, representing We Heart Berlin, the nonprofit that purchased the tables for the park, told the Berlin Parks Commission this week that there were still improvements being made. We Heart Berlin is set to purchase a gazebo for the park and install a paddle and ball library.

“This whole thing just adds to the charm of the town,” commission member Laura Stearns said.

Weeg approached the commission this week to provide an update on progress of “The Tables” at Burbage Park. He and We Heart Berlin have been working since last year to bring ping pong to Burbage Park, the often-overlooked green space in front of the town’s power plant. This spring the two tables the group purchased were installed, along with a brick walkway and wall. Weeg said the contractor had been busy but was expected to finish up the brick work in the near future. In the fall, he said landscaping would be added to the site.

Commission member Patricia Dufendach praised the plans but stressed that landscaping should feature plants native to the area.

“In our parks we always strive to have native plants,” she said.

Weeg told the commission We Heart Berlin had also raised enough money to install a gazebo at the park. It will replace the aging pergola that has been there for years.

“I think it’ll look nice aesthetically,” Stearns said.

Weeg said he also wanted to get the commission’s approval of plans for a paddle and ball library, similar to the little free book libraries that exist in some parks, to be installed. He said volunteer Dale Shord had drafted a design that consisted of essentially a plexiglass-fronted cabinet with space for paddles and balls.

“It would essentially be just like a little library for books or food,” Weeg said.

Dufendach asked if it would be secured, as she said there were people who weren’t respectful of public property.

Weeg said it would not be locked but that if items were stolen they would be replaced.

“There’s basketballs over at Henry Park every day,” he said. “No one steals them.”

Stearns said the lack of a lock spoke volumes about the town.

“I think everybody that comes in there and see that with no lock on there will know what a great town it is,” she said.

The commission had no concerns about We Heart Berlin’s plans and expressed excitement about the upgrades.

“This is wonderful stuff,” Dufendach said.