Kiwanis Club Hosts AARP Speaker

by

bThe Kiwanis Club of Greater Ocean Pines-Ocean City heard from guest speakers Larry Walton, president of the Ocean Pines chapter of AARP, and John McCluskey, president of the Ocean City chapter of AARP, who presented information on the chapters.  Walton, left, is pictured with Kiwanis Club President Tim Lund and McCluskey, right.