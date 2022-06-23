OCEAN CITY — The Original Thrasher’s® French Fries will welcome the Famous Idaho® Potato Tour to Ocean City on Saturday, June 25.

The Famous Idaho® Potato Tour is hitting the coast and making a stop at the Thrasher’s® French Fries on the Boardwalk from noon-4 p.m.

The 72-foot-long Big Idaho Potato Truck and representatives will be at the Inlet location hanging with Ocean City favorites such as Thrasher’s® French Fries, Jolly Roger® at the Pier and Ripley’s Believe It or Not.

“Thrasher’s French Fries is all about their VIPs, Very Important Potatoes, all of which come from Idaho,” said Steve Pastusak, Vice President of Jolly Roger Amusement Parks®. “Thrasher’s Fries are made only from the highest quality Idaho potatoes and delivered the 2,500 miles to Ocean City for those iconic fries that have become a staple of the Ocean City Boardwalk.”

The Tater Team will be at the Big Idaho Potato Truck in Ocean City to spread the fun and make memories with their four-ton Idaho® potato and awesome giveaways. In addition to spreading the word about Idaho® Potatoes, the Idaho® Potato Tour is offering “A Big Helping” of $1,000 to chosen Ocean City charity, Diakonia Inc.®

Visitors and residents can stop by Thrasher’s® original Inlet location to enjoy an afternoon in Ocean City celebrating Big Idaho Potato Truck, the best French fries on the planet at Thrasher’s® French Fries, and Jolly Roger® at the Pier.

Thrasher’s® French Fries was founded in 1929 by Mr. J.T. Thrasher. In 1974, Charles “Buddy” Jenkins purchased Thrasher’s French Fries, refusing to alter the original recipe or cooking process. The unique concept of simply selling the best-tasting French fry ever eaten quickly became an Ocean City icon and has remained a

tradition for almost 100 years.

Jolly Roger Park® is comprised of SpeedWorld®, Splash Mountain®, Jolly Roger Mini Golf®, Jolly Roger at 30th Street® and Jolly Roger at the Pier®. Founded in 1964 by Jenkins and Arnold Palmer, Jolly Roger Park now offers a wide range of family-friendly fun in Ocean City with rides, amusements, games, waterslides and more.