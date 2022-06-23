Association President Named

BERLIN – Cheryl Nottingham, vice president of finance/CFO for Atlantic General Hospital and Health System,

assumed the role of president of the Maryland chapter of the Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) on June 1.

Nottingham has been CFO at Atlantic General since 1998. She graduated from the University of Missouri-Kansas City with a Bachelor of Science in accounting and earned her Master of Business Administration in healthcare administration and organizational leadership from Wilmington University.

Nottingham has been a member of HFMA since 1993 and became an HFMA Fellow in 2011. She is the eighth woman president of HFMA Maryland Chapter in its 58-year history. HFMA Maryland Chapter’s mission is to facilitate experiences – both in-person and digitally – that support educational and relationship development across all providers, payers, regulatory bodies, vendors/consultants, and other stakeholders across the state.

X

Hotel Acquired

OCEAN CITY – Harrison Group Resort Hotels & Restaurants is excited to announce that it has added the Courtyard by Marriott Ocean City Oceanfront, located at 15th Street right on the famous Ocean City Boardwalk in Ocean City, Md., and part of the Marriott International Inc. (NYSE: MAR) collection, to their growing oceanfront hotel portfolio and look forward to welcoming guests to this beautiful coastal destination.

The hotel, situated directly on the Boardwalk and Atlantic Ocean, is just steps to local attractions, shops and dining, as well as just 1.5 miles from the Roland E. Powell Convention Center. Perks include an indoor pool, fitness center, complimentary guest parking and free WiFi. Guests are offered freshly renovated spacious guestrooms, featuring private balconies, mini-fridges, microwave ovens, coffee/tea makers, and the unforgettable slumber experience in The Marriott Bed.

Featuring 91 oceanfront accommodations with sweeping views of the wide Atlantic coastline and picturesque beaches, the Courtyard Ocean City Oceanfront is a favored beachfront experience. Meeting and event planners will find hosting in the 2,020 square feet of total event space a breeze. There is also an onsite restaurant, the popular Captain’s Table, and indoor heated pool for attendees to enjoy after the day’s collaborations.

Courtyard Ocean City Oceanfront is part of Marriott Bonvoy™, the award-winning guest-loyalty program for Marriott’s extraordinary portfolio of 30 hotel brands covering the globe. Members who book directly have access to instant benefits such as exclusive discounted rates, best rate guarantees, room and hotel updates, and so much more.

X

Designation Earned

OCEAN CITY – Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty today announced that Spike Sands recently earned the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Luxury Collection℠ Specialist accreditation.

To achieve this Luxury Collection Specialist, Sands exemplifies what it means to provide outstanding service to buyers and sellers in the luxury market, completed specialized training and achieved other personal electives that advanced Sands’ career as a luxury agent. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty also offers a Luxury Collection Marketing Program designed to leverage the strength and reliability of the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices brand and system – one of the fastest-growing real estate brokerage franchise networks in the world with nearly 1,500 offices throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Europe and the Middle East – while providing the special expertise for an upscale market.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Luxury Collection utilizes an elite network of powerful relationships, along with a network of experienced, service-oriented professionals which combines local expertise with vast global connections, together with marketing resources to deliver their clients best-in-class results.

The select network of Luxury Collection Specialists are dedicated to the marketing of luxury properties. These specialists have consistently earned their clients’ respect through their comprehensive understanding of how to effectively market to affluent buyers.

“Earning the Luxury Collection Specialist recognition is a true honor,” said Sands. “I’m delighted to assist clients in the luxury marketplace to buy and sell homes.”

Added Sharon Curtiss, regional vice president of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty, “We are thrilled Spike received this designation. He is an experienced, skilled agent and fine ambassador of our brand locally and throughout the luxury market in Ocean City/Ocean Pines.”

Christy Bundick, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, applauded Sands on the Luxury Collection Specialist designation, saying, “On behalf of the entire Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices organization, we are proud Spike is now among our prestigious Luxury Collection Specialists. The designation is a reflection of his hard work and dedication to excellence in high-end client service.”

X

New Learning Center

SALISBURY – Junior Achievement of the Eastern Shore (JA), a nonprofit organization headquartered in Salisbury, Md., recently unveiled renderings that feature the design of their new interactive learning center. The Perdue Henson Junior Achievement Center is now in the early phases of construction with anticipated delivery by fall 2023. Located within Oak Ridge Commons, the center will fill the 25,000-plus square foot unit formerly occupied by Kmart at the 300 block of Tilghman Road in Salisbury, Md.

Gillis Gilkerson (GGI) and Davis, Bowen & Friedel, Inc. (DBF) have formed a team that is responsible for the design and construction of the center. The state-of-the-art facility is expected to serve 10,000-plus students across the Delmarva Peninsula annually. In partnership with local school systems, the experimental learning center will support Junior Achievement’s mission to improve financial literacy, workplace readiness, and entrepreneurial skills amongst our region’s youth.

With hands-on learning as the core strategy for delivering real-world scenarios to students, this unique adaptive reuse project will transform the vacancy into a “mock city” – one that simulates the day-to-day functions of adult life. This portion of the facility will feature a large, open area complete with eighteen interactive storefronts that serve to encourage career exploration. Students will also have access to a learning lab with interactive monitors and other technology used to explore career paths and their associated education requirements.

As you enter the front of the building, the lobby space will feature an exhibit wall recognizing the facility’s generous donors as well as a display spotlighting the history of the Junior Achievement organization. From this entrance, the office and boardroom portion of the center will be accessible for JA staff and visitors. Other areas of the center will be dedicated to outdoor learning and the hosting of events.

“Designing the center as it was envisioned by JA has been a truly rewarding experience,” said DBF Architect Project Manager Payton Bridge, AIA. “The center was collaboratively designed with the overall goal of enriching education, reinforcing connections between students and their local communities, and fostering positive student experiences.”

As a whole, Junior Achievement operates on a national level, reaching over 3 million students per year. With a sincere commitment to providing our country’s youth with the knowledge and skills needed to create their own success, Junior Achievement of the Eastern Shore opens this center backed by the full support of the Delmarva community.

“It’s truly an honor to have been selected as the construction team for this project. We are beyond excited to play a role in the transformation of this space, helping it to become a community asset for years to come,” said GGI Vice President Tyler Barnes. “Junior Achievement makes a lasting impact on our community. The guidance and examples their initiatives provide to our youth are critical throughout the Eastern Shore and beyond.”