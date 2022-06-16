BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity baseball team was well-presented when the All-Bayside South Conference post-season awards were announced this week.

The Seahawks went 17-2 in the regular season and won the Bayside Conference championship with a win over St. Michael’s last month. Named to the All-Bayside South First Team from Decatur were Shawn Rosemond, Logan Tapman, Ryan McLaughlin and Gus Croll.

Named to the All-Bayside South Second Team from Decatur were Caden Shockley, Lukas Loring and Owen Knerr. Earning All-Bayside South Honorable Mentions from Decatur were Adam Gardner, Stephen Wade and A.J. Kolb.