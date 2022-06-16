Seahawks Earn All-Bayside South Honors

by

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity baseball team was well-presented when the All-Bayside South Conference post-season awards were announced this week.

The Seahawks went 17-2 in the regular season and won the Bayside Conference championship with a win over St. Michael’s last month. Named to the All-Bayside South First Team from Decatur were Shawn Rosemond, Logan Tapman, Ryan McLaughlin and Gus Croll.

Named to the All-Bayside South Second Team from Decatur were Caden Shockley, Lukas Loring and Owen Knerr. Earning All-Bayside South Honorable Mentions from Decatur were Adam Gardner, Stephen Wade and A.J. Kolb.

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Alternative Text

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.