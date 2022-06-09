Scholarship Fund Receives Donation

fDr. Ray Hoy, right, president of Wor-Wic Community College, accepts a $1,000 donation in memory of Deputy 1st Class Brian K. Heller for the endowed scholarship in his name. Making the presentation are, from left, Dave Widmann and Heller’s mother Connie Widmann, both of Parsonsburg, and Worcester County Sheriff Matt Crisafulli. The gift represents proceeds from a recent trap shooting contest. The scholarship fund was created in 2004 for criminal justice students from Worcester, Wicomico or Somerset County in memory of Heller, who died in the line of duty in 2000.