OCEAN CITY- The resort area will be ground zero of the youth lacrosse world this weekend with dozens of teams descending on Ocean City and Berlin for a pair of simultaneous tournaments featuring dozens of teams from all over the mid-Atlantic area.

The Aloha Lacrosse Beach Lax Festival will be held at different venues all over northern Worcester County and lower Sussex County in Delaware. The tournament will feature some of the top youth lacrosse programs from around the mid-Atlantic region.

The event will feature over 100 teams playing practically around the clock on Saturday, with the tournament culminating in championship games in the respective divisions on Sunday. The teams will be organized by future high school graduation dates starting with 2026 and ending with 2031. The boys’ tournament games will be played at the Northern Worcester Athletic Complex in Berlin, along with the Seaside Christian Academy in West Ocean City and the River Soccer Club in Sussex County.

Meanwhile, the Aloha Lacrosse girls’ Beach Lax Festival will be going on simultaneously at Northside Park in Ocean City. A total of 44 teams have signed up to compete in the tournament at Northside Park in Ocean City, which will take place on Saturday and Sunday.

The tournament will feature some of the top girls’ youth lacrosse programs in the region. Both the boys’ and girls’ Ocean City tournaments have been curtailed in recent years because of the pandemic, but with that situation easing, there was no shortage of interest in either of the events this year.