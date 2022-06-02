OCEAN PINES – Two drainage projects in Ocean Pines will move forward with the approval of the association’s Board of Directors.

In a meeting of the Ocean Pines Association (OPA) Board of Directors last week, Director Frank Daly announced the results of an electronic vote to approve the expenditure of $423,371 for the purpose of relining more than 1,000 linear feet of existing drainage pipes in the community.

“This amount is the low bid and was received from the recommended contractor, Pelican Underground LLC,” he said. “Pelican worked with Ocean Pines last year with excellent results.”

General Manager John Viola noted the board’s approval will allow the association to reline existing pipes with cured-in-place pipe (CIPP), resulting in significant savings.

“We recognized a big savings,” he said, “especially in public works and especially on the maintenance side.”

Viola noted the project would not only save the association money, but would increase the service lives of the drainage pipes. He said the contractor was expected to begin work in June.

“Our whole plan on maintenance is to get these main pipes fixed that haven’t been addressed in 20, 30, 40 years,” he said.

The board last week also approved a purchase request to install culvert pipes at Bainbridge Park. Viola noted the installation was part of a larger project completed at Bainbridge last year.

“As you know, over a year ago we had the grant and did the pond filtration. That’s all completed, positive all around,” he said. “However, for the three main roads around there, the pipes have not been completed. We have to work in conjunction with the county and with COVID and supplies and contractors. There have been some delays but a lot of people see the equipment there and the material. I wanted to give an update on that.”

Viola noted he had been in contact with Worcester County involving the project. While the COVID outbreak had resulted in project delays, he said county officials were on site in May.

“We’ve been coordinating the project with them …,” he explained. “They have to move the utilities in order for us to go in and move the pipes. They are beginning to work on that.”

To that end, Viola came before the board last week with an installation bid from Deppe Brothers Excavation.

“We’re requesting authorization to go forward with staff recommendation for Deppe Brothers Excavation for $13,676 for Beaconhill Road pipes, $12,236 for Pinehurst Road pipes, as well as $12,236 for Sandyhook Road pipes,” he said. “That’s all the material and everything that everybody has seen down there for the past year.”

With no further discussion, the board voted unanimously to the purchase request.