Public’s Help Sought With Shooting

by

OCEAN CITY – Nearly two weeks after a downtown shooting incident, resort detectives continue to investigate and follow potential leads.

Around 1:10 a.m. on Sunday, May 22, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers responded to the area of Talbot Street for a reported shooting incident. Upon arrival, OCPD officer located an 18-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was treated at the scene by Ocean City EMS and was transported to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional. The victim has since been released from the hospital.

During the investigation, OCPD officers determined the location of the shooting was in the 10 block of Dorchester Street, one block away from where the victim was found. The OCPD Forensics Services Unit also responded to the scene to assist in the investigation.

Detectives were able to collect some security footage to review from a nearby business. However, the investigation was ongoing this week and detectives continue to follow up on leads, according to OCPD Deputy Communications Manager Ashley Miller.

The OCPD is urging anyone with information or was in the area of the 10 block of Dorchester Street around 1:10 a.m. on May 22 to contact the department.

Untra Solar Group Advertorial

Anyone with information should contact the OCPD’s crime tips hotline at 410-520-5136, or the department’s crime tips link on its website. Anonymous tips can be left by phone or online. The case number to be referenced is CC-2022-00-1140.

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Alternative Text

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.