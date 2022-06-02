OCEAN CITY – Nearly two weeks after a downtown shooting incident, resort detectives continue to investigate and follow potential leads.

Around 1:10 a.m. on Sunday, May 22, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers responded to the area of Talbot Street for a reported shooting incident. Upon arrival, OCPD officer located an 18-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was treated at the scene by Ocean City EMS and was transported to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional. The victim has since been released from the hospital.

During the investigation, OCPD officers determined the location of the shooting was in the 10 block of Dorchester Street, one block away from where the victim was found. The OCPD Forensics Services Unit also responded to the scene to assist in the investigation.

Detectives were able to collect some security footage to review from a nearby business. However, the investigation was ongoing this week and detectives continue to follow up on leads, according to OCPD Deputy Communications Manager Ashley Miller.

The OCPD is urging anyone with information or was in the area of the 10 block of Dorchester Street around 1:10 a.m. on May 22 to contact the department.

Anyone with information should contact the OCPD’s crime tips hotline at 410-520-5136, or the department’s crime tips link on its website. Anonymous tips can be left by phone or online. The case number to be referenced is CC-2022-00-1140.