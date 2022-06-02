The new Pier 23 has been constructed on the site of the former Mad Fish, which was destroyed in a fire in August of 2019. Submitted Photo

WEST OCEAN CITY — Pier 23, the resort area’s first waterfront container food port, will celebrate its grand opening on June 18 with happy hour drinks and live music throughout the day.

West Ocean City’s newest addition offers a relaxed outdoor retreat surrounded by decked-out shipping containers, each with their own unique fare, tacos, deli, grille and a full bar. The final container serves as the stage for a lineup of live performers throughout the summer.

The Taustin Group developed this new concept for the waterfront property by embracing the highlights of the former Mad Fish as well as new trends and creative solutions developed within the industry surrounding the global pandemic.

“We wanted to embrace our home on the harbor with an industrial feel merged with a true Ocean City beach bar,” said CEO Cole Taustin.

Pier 23 will also take contactless dining technologies, enhanced during the pandemic, to a new level and provide a service model where the patron controls the ordering and pace of their experience. Members of each party order together but can have food and beverage delivered to their table from any of the containers.

The new concept is a mostly outdoor venue with three different menus to choose from and a bar featuring the latest trends in craft cocktails and beer along with the perfect wine list for the Ocean City summer. Multiple levels of dining provide views over Ocean City’s commercial fishing harbor and their partnership with OC Bay Hopper provides activities and transportation by water for guests.

Taustin added, “Pier 23 is the future of dining; it is more than just a place to eat; it is an experience.”

Pier 23 will welcome patrons in early June, prior to the grand opening, for a soft open. Follow Pier 23 on social media or visit their website to learn about early access and soft opening details.