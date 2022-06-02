Decatur’s Mielnik Finishes Second in States

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur standout pole vaulter Owen Mielnik finished second in the state championship meet last week.

Mielnik, who last month won the Bayside Conference championship at pole vault advanced to the state 3A regional meet where he vaulted a personal best 14-feet to advance to the state 3A championship meet. In the state championships, Mielnick vaulted 13’6” to finish second overall, just behind Oakdale’s Samuel Starrs.

