SoDel Cares Present Check to Joshua M. Freeman Foundation

DScott Kammerer, president of SoDel Concepts and founder of SoDel Cares, presented a $10,000 check to the Joshua M. Freeman Foundation, which operates the Freeman Arts Pavilion near Fenwick Island. Pictured from left are Darren Silvis, development director for the Freeman Arts Pavilion; Scott Kammerer, president of SoDel Concepts; Molly Williams, patron experience director; and Patti Grimes, executive director.