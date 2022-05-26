Retired U.S. Navy Cmdr. Joseph Parker will serve as keynote speaker during Monday’s ceremony at the Worcester County Veterans Memorial, pictured. Photo by Chris Parypa

OCEAN PINES — The largest Memorial Day ceremony in the region returns to the Worcester County Veterans Memorial in Ocean Pines, on Monday, May 30, starting at 11 a.m.

The event each year draws thousands of people to the memorial grounds and features music, demonstrations, and public speakers honoring U.S. Military men and women who gave their lives in service.

“Memorial Day honors all who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our county,” Veterans Memorial Foundation President Marie Gilmore said. “This year’s ceremony, as those before it, will honor the brave men and women who served our country and lost their lives in doing so.”

Gilmore said the keynote speaker this year will be retired U.S. Navy Cmdr. Joseph Parker, who is a current director of the Worcester County Veterans Memorial Foundation.

The ceremony will also honor local Gold Star families. During World War I, families would fly flags or banners with a blue star for every immediate family member serving in combat. If one of them died, a gold star replaced the blue star.

Walter Webster, a member of the Maryland East Chapter of Ex-POWs, will place a wreath in honor of all current and former prisoners of war.

The program will also include music by Randy Lee Ashcraft and Frank Nanna and the WWIIunes, featuring Todd Crosby. Additionally, the Delmarva Chorus will perform the “Armed Forces Medley,” honoring the Army, Navy, Marine, Air Force and Coast Guard.

The program is scheduled to run for one hour.

Prior to the Memorial Day Ceremony, the Worcester County Veterans Memorial Foundation will host a separate and special dedication for retired “Panel West 30” of The Wall That Heals.

“This panel, part of the traveling Vietnam Veterans Memorial exhibit that visited Ocean Pines last April, was gifted to the Worcester County Veterans Memorial by the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund, Washington D.C.,” Gilmore said. “The panel was retired last year because of the new names that were added to the exhibit. It is an honor to have been given this extraordinary, special gift, and it will soon be permanently installed at our memorial for all to see.”

Public parking will be available at Veterans Memorial Park on Route 589 and Cathell Road in Ocean Pines. Limited seating will be available during the Memorial Day ceremony and guests are encouraged to bring chairs. No seating will be supplied for the special dedication ceremony.

In case of inclement weather, the ceremony will move to the Ocean Pines Community Center and be announced on social media.