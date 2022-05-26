A photo of the crime scene is pictured on Sunday, Photo by Campos Media

OCEAN CITY – Resort police this week are still investigating a reported shooting in the downtown area early last Sunday.

Around 1:10 a.m. last Sunday, the Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) responded to the Talbot Street area for a reported shooting, Upon arrival, OCPD officers located an 18-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound believed at the time to not be life threatening.

The victim was treated at the scene by Ocean City EMS before being transferred to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional Hospital for treatment. The victim was later released after treatment.

The preliminary investigation revealed the shooting took place on Dorchester Street. The OCPD forensic services unit responded to assist in the investigation.

Detectives were able to collect security footage from a nearby business to review. As of Thursday, the investigation was ongoing, and no suspect had been identified.