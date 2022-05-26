Owner Catie Boucher, above, is pictured at the new SavvyDerm Skin Clinic, located at 32782 Cedar Drive in Millville. Photo by Bethany Hooper

MILLVILLE – Making patients feel good in their skin.

For SavvyDerm Skin Clinic owner Catie Boucher, it’s her top priority.

“I think healthy skin, the way we look and the way our skin feels, is probably one of the most rewarding parts about my job,” she said. “I see a lot of people that just don’t feel good about themselves when they look in the mirror, and our goal here is to give them the tools to help with their skin and help them be more confident.”

For the last 10 years, Boucher, a board-certified dermatology nurse practitioner, has built her medical and cosmetic dermatology career in Charleston, S.C. But when she and her husband decided to move back to the Eastern Shore to be closer to family, Boucher said she saw the opportunity to open her own practice.

“I wanted to build my own empire, and I wanted to create a work environment I always dreamed of having,” she said. “I had a great experience in my last practice, but I wanted more of a team approach.”

Two months ago, Boucher opened SavvyDerm Skin Clinic, a moniker inspired by her daughter, Savannah. Located off Cedar Drive in Millville, Del., the new office boasts a welcoming environment and an array of services.

“It was two years in the making, from idea to opening,” she said.

Boucher said SavvyDerm services include filler and Botox treatments, extended glow facials, and microneedling with platelet-rich plasma (PRP), to name a few.

“That’s where we spin your blood, pull off platelets and use your body’s ‘liquid gold’ as we call it,” she explained. “It helps with collagen, tightness and fine lines.”

Boucher said SavvyDerm also carries eight different product lines to clean, protect and treat the skin.

“I’ve kind of curated the products I’ve loved over the last 10 years,” she said.

Boucher also educates her patients on the various skincare products, and even the importance of wearing sunscreen every day.

“I’m very big on education,” she said. “Everything my patients are using, they know what it is, they know why they are using it and they know what it does for them.”

Boucher said her practice aims to make patients feel comfortable from their first appointment.

“When someone sits down in our chair, they are at their most vulnerable moment. They don’t have any makeup on, they are holding up a mirror in not the best lighting, pointing out things that they don’t like about themselves,” she explained. “I always try to change the experience and ask every patient what their favorite feature is, and I make them find one. I don’t like to start with the thing they don’t like. There’s enough of that out there.”

And while she acknowledges there are misconceptions about her line of work, Boucher encouraged anyone to come in for a consultation. She said SavvyDerm will work with any patient to educate them on products and services and find the right treatment that fits their budget and lifestyle.

“For more than half of my patient base, this is brand new for them,” she said. “And my goal is to educate them – or re-educate them – on what aesthetics can look like in the right hands.”

SavvyDerm Skin Clinic is now accepting new patients. The office is open from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Tuesday through Friday, and one Saturday a month. For more information, visit savvyderm.com or call 302-257-5089. SavvyDerm Skin Clinic is also on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

“I want people to leave feeling educated and empowered,” Boucher said, “and feeling a little bit better than when they walked in.”