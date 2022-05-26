OCEAN CITY — With Memorial Day weekend and the summer season arriving, the Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) will start conducting alcohol compliance checks on resort businesses.

The OCPD, in conjunction with the Worcester County Health Department, will be conducting alcohol compliance checks throughout the summer season to ensure area businesses are properly carding and identifying potential underage drinkers. The purpose of the operation is to ensure that employees of businesses that provide alcohol are making a concerted effort to avoid selling to individuals under the age of 21.

During the summer tradition, OCPD personnel under the age of 21, accompanied by plainclothes law enforcement officers, will be visiting bars, restaurants and alcohol retailers and attempting to purchase alcoholic beverages. The OCPD is reminding all business owners that serving alcohol to underage guests is not only illegal, but can also have a detrimental impact on their business and also to the underage individual involved. The OCPD is encouraging everyone to obey all alcohol regulations to ensure a safe summer season in the resort.