Fight Suspect Tased

OCEAN CITY — A Selbyville man was arrested last weekend after interfering with police officers attempting to help an unconscious male involved in a fight on the south end of the Boardwalk.

Around 1:20 a.m. last Sunday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers responded to the area of Caroline Street and the Boardwalk for a reported fight in progress. Officers arrived and observed a large group of males surrounding a male who was unconscious and bleeding from the head and mouth, according to police reports.

OCPD officers ordered the crowd to move back and allow paramedics to work in the unconscious male, but the unruly crowd was not listening to the officers’ commands. At that point, a male identified as Javontae Hicks, 19, of Selbyville, tried to push past the officers to attempt to see his friend, according to police reports.

An OCPD officer put his arm up to attempt to move Hicks back, but Hicks pushed the officer and started a physical altercation, according to police reports. Hicks assaulted the officer with his fists as the group looked on, many of whom were recording the altercation with their cell phones.

At that point, one of the OCPD officers deployed a Taser against Hicks, effectively ending the confrontation. An OCPD officer removed the probes from Hicks, who refused medical attention, according to police reports. Hicks was arrested and charged with assault and resisting arrest, among other charges.

Disorderly Conduct Arrest

OCEAN CITY — A New Jersey man was arrested last week after allegedly running from a bar, obstructing traffic and doing push-ups in the middle of Coastal Highway.

Around 1:35 a.m. last Thursday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer patrolling in the downtown area observed a male suspect, later identified as John Trevisan, 22, of Ridgewook, N.J., run from a nightclub at 17th Street into traffic on Philadelphia Avenue. Trevisan was running south in the northbound lanes of the highway at a full sprint, according to police reports.

Trevisan reportedly walked in front of a vehicle stopped at a red traffic signal and stopped. When the light changed to green, Trevisan did not move, causing the vehicle’s driver to blow the horn in order to get him to move, according to police reports.

As the officer watched, Trevisan started doing push-ups in the middle of the highway, according to police reports. When he was done doing push-ups, Trevisan reportedly walked across the highway and smacked a sign in the median. The OCPD officer detained Trevisan, who was ultimately arrested for disturbing the peace and obstructing and hindering.

Weapons Discovered

OCEAN CITY — A local man was arrested last weekend after weapons were found in his car in a downtown hotel parking garage.

Around 3:20 p.m. last Friday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer on bicycle patrol conducted a security check in the parking garage of a hotel at 20th Street. The officer reportedly observed a vehicle without a designated parking placard from the hotel parked in a space on the fifth floor of the garage with a suspect later identified as Jackson Lewis, 18, of Berlin, behind the wheel.

The officer approached the vehicle and asked Lewis if he was guest at the hotel, or an employee or otherwise had permission to be parked in the lot, to which he responded no, according to police reports. The officer reportedly detected the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle’s passenger compartment, according to police reports.

The officer asked Lewis to step out of the vehicle and conducted a search. During the search, the officer located a set of brass knuckles in the driver’s side door panel. In the center console, the officer also located a spring-assisted knife considered a dangerous weapon under the town’s ordinances. Lewis was arrested for trespassing and possession of dangerous weapons.

Battling With Cops

OCEAN CITY — A Delaware man was arrested last weekend after allegedly obstructing police during a separate arrest and battling with officers attempting to detain him.

Around 11:30 p.m. last Friday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers responded to the area of Wicomico Street for a reported group of disorderly individuals. While one officer was in the process of arresting on member of the group, another individual later identified as Curtis Scott, 21, of Houston, Del., began to walk toward the officers, who told him to move back and extended his arm to prevent him from obstructing the arrest.

According to police reports, Scott extended his arm and pushed an OCPD officer backwards while yelling “that’s my boy [expletive deleted].” The OCPD officer attempted a hip toss maneuver in order to gain compliance and place Scott under arrest, according to police reports.

However, Scott began twisting, pulling and kicking in an attempt to free himself from the officers trying to take him into custody. Scott continued to yell and scream, causing a crowd to form on the Boardwalk in order to watch the commotion, according to police reports. With the situation escalating, officers were concerned others in the growing crowd might assault them, according to police reports.

OCPD officer were ultimately able to bring Scott into compliance and arrested him for second-degree assault, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. During the arrest process, officers observed Scott was having a hard time breathing and Ocean City EMTs were called, although Scott refused to be seen by paramedics.

Fight Leads To Arrest

OCEAN CITY — A Frederick, Md. man was arrested for affray and disturbing the peace last weekend after being involved in a fight on Baltimore Avenue.

Around 7:05 p.m. last Saturday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers responded to a reported fight in the area of Baltimore Avenue and 33rd Street. As officers arrived, they observed a shirtless male, later identified as Andrew Gordon, 31, of Frederick, Md., walking toward a hotel in the area. Gordon was bleeding from his face and had swelling around his nose and right eye, according to police reports.

Due to the nature of Gordon’s injuries, OCPD officers requested an ambulance. Gordon reportedly was not cooperative and was shouting and pacing back and forth in the hotel parking lot, attracting the attention of guests in the area. Paramedics arrived, but Gordon said he did not want any medical attention and continued shouting, according to police reports.

OCPD officers located another man involved in the altercation. Officers learned Gordon knew the other man from their home town. Gordon reportedly walked toward the other man and made threatening remarks and gestures toward him, according to police reports. After he would not stop shouting and instigating a fight, Gordon was arrested at that point for disorderly conduct.

A review of video footage from a social media site showed Gordon and the other man raising their arms and displaying a fighting posture before the altercation. The video footage showed Gordon throwing a punch and engaging the other man in an altercation in the middle of Baltimore Avenue. Gordon was charged with affray and disturbing the peace.

Bus Window Broken

OCEAN CITY — A Washington, D.C. man was arrested last weekend after allegedly punching a breaking a window of a municipal bus.

Around 8:50 a.m. last Sunday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer responded to the area of Somerset Street and Baltimore Avenue for a reported disorderly male. A caller advised a male was hitting the side of an Ocean City municipal bus. At the time, the officer was at the Ocean City Fire Department station at Dorchester Street, and could hear yelling and screaming from a male voice, according to police reports.

A witness flagged down the officer and reported a male suspect, later identified as Cecil Crew, 40, of Washington, D.C. was punching different buses as they drove by on Somerset Street, according to police reports. The officer responded and was reportedly informed by a municipal bus driver that Crew had just broken a glass window of her bus.

The bus driver pointed to Crew and advised he was angry for some reason. The officer detained Crew and told him to sit on a bench in the bus terminal, according to police reports. Crew did not initially comply with the officer’s demands. As Crew walked toward the officer, the officer drew his conducted electronic weapon, or taser, and ordered Crew to sit down on a bench, according to police reports.

Crew complied, and he was detained in handcuffs. Crew denied breaking the bus’s window. The officer observed a spider web-type crack on the bus’s window. Officers interviewed the driver, who told police she would not allow Crew to enter the bus because he did not have any money. The driver told police she and other drivers were told by a supervisor not to allow Crew on any buses because of his behavior and because he did not have any means to pay for the fare, according to police reports.

The driver reportedly informed police Crew had attempted to board three different buses at the terminal, but had been refused service each time. The driver said Crew had put one foot in her bus, but she closed the door and did not allow him to board. At that point, Crew punched the bus’s window, causing it to break, according to police reports.

The bus involved in the incident could not leave the terminal until the investigation was completed, causing the other passengers on board to wait, or get off and board another bus, according to police reports. The estimated value of the broken window was $300.

Crew was arrested for malicious destruction of property. During a search incident to the arrest, OCPD officers located two small plastic bags of marijuana on Crew’s person and an additional civil citation was tacked on, according to police reports.