Every Monday: TOPS Meeting

5-6:30 p.m. Atlantic General Hospital, Berlin. Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a support group promoting weight loss and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Call Rose 443-880-8444.

Every Tuesday: Dancing

The Delmarva Hand Dance Club holds dancing at the Selbyville Elks Lodge 2173 from 5:30-9 p.m. delmarvahanddancing.com.

Every Wednesday: Bingo

Elks Lodge 2645, corner of Sinepuxent Avenue and 138th Street in Ocean City. Has bingo all year. Doors open 4:30 p.m. with first game sharply at 6:30 p.m. Kitchen open for light fare. 410-250-2645.

Every Thursday: Beach Singles

Join the club, 55 plus, at Harpoon Hanna’s in Fenwick Island, 4-6 p.m. 302-436-9577 or BeachSingles.org.

Every Friday: Bingo

Knights of Columbus will host with doors open at 5 p.m. and bingo beginning promptly at 6:30 p.m. Held at the Columbus Hall at 9901 Coastal Highway, behind St. Luke’s Church. Play every game for just $24. Light refreshments available. Call 410-524-7994 with any questions.

May 21: Church Rummage Sale

Ocean City Presbyterian Church on 13th Street will hold from 7 a.m.-1 p.m.

May 21: Museum Benefit

To celebrate the Delmarva Discovery Museum’s growth with programs, like STEM for our children’s education, the public is asked to support and attend a full Hawaiian dinner, with dancing, and a silent auction. The dinner, dance and party will be held at 6 p.m. at the newly renovated Ocean City Golf Club on Country Club Drive in South Point, near Berlin. The live band will be performing with Dawn Jones and Rewind. Admission to attend the event is $75 per person and can be purchased online at delmarvadiscoverycenter.org or by calling Christy Gordon at the Museum, at 410-957-9933, for tickets.

May 25: Public Forum

The Ocean Pines Chamber of Commerce will host a Worcester County District 5 & 6 Commissioner Public Forum with all four candidates from 6-8 p.m. at the Ocean Pines branch of the Worcester County Library. The public is invited to attend and will have the opportunity to ask questions of all candidates.

May 25: Monthly Meeting

The First State Detachment of the Marine Corps League meets the fourth Wednesday each month at the Ocean City American Legion Post 166 on 23rd Street at noon. Any Marines and Navy Corpsman who have served in the Corps, living in Worcester and Sussex counties, are welcome to attend. 410-430-7181 or websergeant@firsstatemarines.org.

May 26: General Meeting

The Republican Women of Worcester County will hold their general meeting and luncheon at the Restaurant at Lighthouse Sound in Bishopville. Maryland Gubernatorial candidates have been invited to speak. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. Members and their guests are welcome. Register at www.gopwomenofworcester.org.

May 28: Breakfast Buffet

AUCE breakfast buffet at the Whaleyville United Methodist Church located at 11716 Sheppards Crossing Road. $8/adult and $4/child from 7-10 a.m.

May 28: Annual Car Show

The Kiwanis Club of Ocean City/Ocean Pines will hold its 2nd Annual Car Show at the Veterans Memorial Park in Ocean Pines. Registration begins at 9 a.m. Event is from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Judged classes with trophies and awards. Proceeds used to support club youth and scholarship programs. Open to all. Rain date June 4.

June 4: Youth Fishing Derby

Wicomico County Recreation & Parks’ Youth Fishing Derby, a longtime community tradition, is happening at Salisbury City Park. Children ages 15 and under must preregister to participate in this free event. Check-in is at 8 a.m., fishing will be from 9-11 a.m. with awards and snacks for the youth participants to follow. Registration is open now through June 3 and is available online at www.WicomicoRecandParks.org or at the Wicomico Civic Center box office (Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.–6 p.m.).

June 11: MAC Walk

Registration is under way for MAC’s Soles for Seniors, a one-mile walk stepping off from the Wicomico Youth & Civic Center. Registration and check-in starts at 8 a.m., the walk begins at 9 a.m., and awards and food are planned for 10 a.m. Registration is $10 and includes a visor, breakfast and the awards ceremony. Donate a total of $50 (which includes registration) and also get an event T-shirt. All ages are welcome. Children under age 5 walk for free and don’t need to register. Proceeds will benefit MAC’s Life Bridges Dementia Dare Day Program and Connections senior center activities. To register, visit www.macinc.org.

June 8-10: Basic Boating Course

The US Coast Guard Auxiliary is offering the Maryland Basic Boating Safety Course at the Ocean Pines Library, 11107 Cathell Rd., Berlin Md. 21811. Classes will be from 6-9 p.m. Cost is $20 for all three evenings. Register or get more information by calling Barry Cohen at 410-935-4807, or email CGAUXOC@Gmail.com.

June 12: Day Of Recognition

Worcester County NAACP will host a day of recognition of the history of the Negro Baseball League and Players on Delmarva at the Delmarva Shorebirds game at 2:05 p.m. This event will be held at Shorebirds stadium, and will recognize William “Judy” Johnson, a Snow Hill native and former Negro League player who was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y. in 1975. There will be a special appearance by former Negro Baseball League player Pedro Sierra and Negro League Baseball Ambassador Rayner Banks. Donations are being requested to help defray the expenses that the Worcester County Branch NAACP will bear for the event promotion. Email Worcester NAACP President Ivory Smith at ivos4@aol.com.

June 18: Juneteenth Celebration

Join the Sturgis One Room School Museum in Pocomoke for a Juneteenth celebration block party with food, fun, and fellowship from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at 209 Willow Street in Pocomoke. Everyone is invited to this free event featuring free tours of the Sturgis Museum, a bounce house for kids, music by DJ Rob Little, and great food like fried fish and fries by Unionville Lodge #45. Vendors are still accepted and registration is open at sturgisschoolmuseum.com/events.