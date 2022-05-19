SoDel Cares Donated to Read Aloud Delaware

DSoDel Cares, the philanthropic arm of SoDel Concepts, recently donated $2,500 to the Read Aloud Delaware. Scott Kammerer, president of SoDel Concepts and founder of SoDel Cares, presents a $2,500 check to Stacy Penaranda, the Sussex County coordinator of the program, and James Spadola, the executive director.