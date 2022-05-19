FENWICK ISLAND – As parking problems mount in Fenwick, a town committee agreed this week to seek help from local businesses.

On Monday, the Fenwick Island Ad Hoc Parking Committee met to discuss solutions to an ever-growing parking shortage in town. As the town grows and visitation swells, officials say they will begin reaching out to commercial businesses in an effort to help restaurants and shops find additional parking spots for its employees.

“The community has evolved, and we have an issue with existing businesses …,” Mayor Vicki Carmean told committee members this week. “The reality is they don’t have enough spots.”

In March, the Fenwick Island Town Council voted to establish an Ad Hoc Parking Committee for the purpose of exploring potential parking solutions in town. And at its first meeting in April, the workgroup agreed to explore additional parking options for the businesses’ employees.

Back on the agenda for discussion this week, members agreed to being sending letters to shopping centers, banks and real estate agencies with the hope of finding a property owner willing to share part of their lot with neighboring businesses. Committee members noted the biggest parking issues came during the summer months, particularly during the dinner rush.

“The sooner the better,” committee member Ann Riley said. “We are close to kicking off the season.”

Carmean told committee members this week the Fenwick Island Charter and Ordinance Committee was exploring the town’s patron-to-parking ratio with the goal of developing regulations that would ease parking issues as new buildings are constructed.

“I believe there’s a proposed ordinance through Charter and Ordinance that will have the parking ratio conform to what the county says …,” she explained. “You can ‘t change the past, but you can plan for the future.”

Committee members noted, however, that it didn’t address problems at existing businesses.

Residents said that employees and customers are often found parking along the side streets within the residential district.

Public Works Manager Mike Locke added that the number of off-street parking spaces – currently totaling 112 – have dwindled in recent years as residential property owners have extended their driveway openings.

“This town has lost numerous parking spots because of homeowners putting in gravel, covering one end of the lot to the other,” he said.

After further discussion, the committee agreed to begin drafting letters to commercial property owners with a goal of finding additional off-site parking for business employees.

“This is businesses helping businesses,” said committee member Ed Bishop.