Commissioner Candidates Share Views At Forum WEST OCEAN CITY – An array of local candidates shared their views on issues facing the county at a forum hosted by the Republican Women of Worcester County. With many races set to be decided in July's primary election, a standing-room-only crowd attended the forum hosted by the Republican Women of Worcester County at the…

Commissioners Debate School Bus Monitoring Systems SNOW HILL – County officials agreed to introduce legislation that will allow Worcester County to install school bus monitoring systems despite numerous questions. The Worcester County Commissioners this week agreed to introduce legislation that will allow the school system to install school bus monitoring systems on buses used in Worcester County. The company providing the…

School Board Stands By Decision Not To Further Increase Bus Driver Pay NEWARK– School board members defended their decision not to change the budget to address bus driver pay concerns this week. During Tuesday's Worcester County Board of Education meeting, school board members reviewed bus driver compensation. They stressed that while they appreciated the work contractors did, the drivers were already paid fairly. "When you look at…