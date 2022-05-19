Worcester Boys Rout Gunston, Claim ESIAC Title

Worcester Prep seniors celebrate their win in the ESIAC championship game over Gunston last Friday. Pictured from left are Taylor Anderssen, Brice Richins, Tristan Weinstein, Head Coach Drew Haugh, Bennett Tinkler, Michael Wehberg, and Jarrett Sofronski. Submitted photo

BERLIN- Worcester Prep’s boys’ varsity lacrosse team rolled past Gunston, 21-10, last Friday to claim the Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference (ESIAC) championship.

The Mallards beat the Herons convincingly to claim the conference title. Worcester finished the season strong with three straight wins including a 17-2 rout of Salisbury School in the regular season finale. The regular season included a six-game winning streak at one point, and the Worcester boys finished with a 10-3 overall record.

