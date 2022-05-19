Hospital Accreditation

BERLIN – Atlantic General Hospital has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval® for Hospital Accreditation by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards. The Gold Seal is a symbol of quality that reflects a health care organization’s commitment to providing safe and quality patient care.

Atlantic General Hospital underwent a rigorous, unannounced four-day onsite review, starting February 8. During the visit, a team of Joint Commission reviewers evaluated compliance with hospital standards spanning several areas including environment of care, emergency management, infection prevention and control, performance improvement and medication management.

The Joint Commission’s standards are developed in consultation with health care experts and providers, measurement experts and patients. They are informed by scientific literature and expert consensus to help health care organizations measure, assess and improve performance. The surveyors also conducted onsite observations and interviews.

“As a private accreditor, The Joint Commission surveys health care organizations to protect the public by identifying deficiencies in care and working with those organizations to correct them as quickly and sustainably as possible,” says Mark Pelletier, RN, MS, chief operating officer of accreditation and certification operations, and chief nursing executive of The Joint Commission. “We commend Atlantic General Hospital for its continuous quality improvement efforts in patient safety and quality of care.”

“We can’t thank our medical staff and associates enough for their continued support, dedication and commitment to high quality patient care,” said Ann Bergey, vice president of quality and medical staff services. “The four surveyors scrutinized over 250 Joint Commission Standards, which contain 1,514 elements of performance, including 11 National Patient Safety Goals. In addition, there were 35 tracers conducted during the survey. Despite the strain and worry of the pandemic, we achieved a 99% compliance rate.”

Business Expansion

SUSSEX COUNTY – Tonney Insley, senior advisor, and Christina Rice, advisor, with SVN Miller Commercial Real Estate have earned their Delaware real estate license. Insley and Rice have teamed up to cover the Delaware real estate market in western Sussex County. Insley is now licensed in Maryland, Delaware and Pennsylvania. Rice is licensed in Maryland and Delaware.

Rice began her career with SVN Miller in 2007 as an executive assistant to Brent Miller. Over the last 15 years she has provided administrative and business support services to select SVN advisors. In 2021, she transitioned to an advisor position working alongside Insley. Prior to joining SVN Miller Commercial Real Estate, Rice served as a contract specialist for Hill International, Inc. in Washington, D.C.

“I worked alongside the late Tom Knopp for the past 12-plus years at SVN Miller,” said Rice. “He was my mentor. Since Tom’s market was Delaware, specifically Sussex County, I hope to honor Tom and continue working in Delaware with Sussex County being my primary focus. I intend to focus on commercial land as well as office and warehouse.”

Rice’s career highlights include a letter of commendation received from the director of utilities and power of the architect of the Capitol in Washington, D.C., for her active role in assisting with the procurement of a multi-million-dollar project.

Insley joined SVN Miller in 2014 as an advisor. His primary focus has been throughout Wicomico and Worcester counties. “I am always looking for ways to better serve my clients and having a greater geographical reach is just a no-brainer,” said Insley.

CEO To Be Honored

SALISBURY – The Del-Mar-Va Council, BSA is pleased to announce that Randy Day, chief executive officer of Perdue Farms, is the 2022 recipient of the Lower Shore Distinguished Citizen Award. Recipients of the Lower Shore Distinguished Citizen Award are chosen for their outstanding service as evidenced by their leadership to many organizations, as well as the respect and esteem in which they are held by their colleagues.

As chief executive officer, Day leads the Perdue Farms senior leadership team, including Perdue Foods, Perdue Agribusiness, and Perdue Farms corporate functions. Day was named CEO in March of 2017, and is the fourth CEO in the company’s 102-year history. He is also a member of the board of directors. He has worked at Perdue since 1980. He currently serves as the secretary and treasurer of the National Chicken Council and is a member of the board of directors and executive committee. Day served on the board of directors of the International Foodservice Manufacturers Association, on the executive committee of the National Turkey Federation and on the technical and regulatory committee of the National Chicken Council.

In his community, he served on the board of the MidAtlantic YMCA, chaired the secondary education advisory committee for the Wicomico County Board of Education and participated in the Wicomico County Mentoring Project. He is a member of the Greater Salisbury Committee and Council At Large of the Salisbury Chamber of Commerce.

The Del-Mar-Va Council is honored to present Randy Day with this well-deserved award Aug. 18, 2022 at Salisbury University’s Perdue School of Business.

Physician, Provider Recognized

SALISBURY – TidalHealth Peninsula Regional is pleased to announce its Physician and Advanced Practice Provider (APP) of the Year: Matthew Stensland, DO, and Jeremiah Campbell, CRNP, ENP-C, FNP-C, both of Emergency Services Associates at TidalHealth Peninsula Regional’s Emergency Department (ED).

Stensland is known for his excellent bedside manner and the care that he provides to patients. During this challenging time, he has been stepping in to do

anything he can to alleviate the burden on the ED team. He has been known to jump in and draw blood for lab tests and start IVs when nursing team members are attending to other tasks or higher priorities. He has also been seen transporting patients for medical scanning within the department. These may seem like little things, but they are greatly appreciated.

Campbell helps TidalHealth Peninsula Regional’s Emergency Department team run efficiently and stay ahead of the tasks at hand. Even during this difficult time, Campbell treats all patients and ED team members with the utmost respect, patience and with a smile. He is pleasant and works with nursing team members to help however he can.

The physicians and team members of TidalHealth Peninsula Regional congratulate Stensland and Campbell on their selection as Physician and APP of the Year.

Promotion Announced

SALISBURY – CFS, Inc. (Comprehensive Financial Solutions) provides personalized solutions to its clients across Delmarva and throughout the United States, including financial planning, small business retirement plans, tax, insurance, and wealth management.

The growth CFS has experienced over the past year finally warranted the firm to hire a full-time receptionist.

Beginning in November 2021, Natalie Sanchez joined the team offering vital support to associates and advisors. CFS is pleased to announce that within a year of joining the team, Sanchez has been promoted to Client Service Associate I.

Sanchez brings with her certifications in “World Class Customer Service” and Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), and a long history of customer service jobs. Working as a camp counselor, daycare teacher, and an assortment of front desk reception positions across the United States, Natalie shows exquisite care for clients and prospects.