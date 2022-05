45th st. taphouse

443-664-2201

45th St. & Coastal Hwy.

Friday, May 20:

Colossal Fossil Sauce

Saturday, May 21: Josh Pryor

Sunday, May 22: Keith White Duo

Buxy’s Salty Dog

410-289-0973

28th St. & Coastal Hwy.

Friday, May 20: Dust N Bones

Coconuts Beach Bar & Grill

Oceanfront

Castle In The sand

37th & 38th St.

410-289-6846

Friday, May 20: Darin Engh,

The Dunehounds

Saturday, May 21: Darren O’Neill, Lime Green Band

Sunday, May 22:

Acoustic Campfire,

Rick & Regina

Monday, May 23: Sean Loomis, Smooth Rhythm

Tuesday, May 24: Shortcut Sunny

Wednesday, May 25:

Chasing Autumn

Thursday, May 26: Kevin Poole,

Beach Bandits

Coins Pub

410-289-3100

28th St. Plaza On Coastal Hwy.

Friday, May 20: Walk Of Shame

Saturday, May 21: Jim Long, Wes Davis

Wednesdays: DJ Wax

Cork Bar

Saturday, May 21:

Lennon LaRicci & The Leftovers

Sunday, May 22: Tres Amigos

Crabcake Factory Bayside

302-988-5000

37314 Lighthouse Rd.,

Rte. 54 Selbyville, DE

Friday, May 20: Rivers & Rhodes

Sunday, May 22: Scattered

Tuesday, May 24:

Smooth & Remy

Wednesday, May 25: Monkee Paw

Crawl Street Tavern

443-373-2756

Wicomico St. Downtown O.C.

Friday, May 20: Scrapple

Saturday, May 21: Red Bullette

Sundays: Karaoke W/DJ Rut

Tuesdays: DJ Styler

Thursdays: DJ DeoGee

Fager’s Island

410-524-5500

60th St. In The Bay

Friday, May 20: DJ RobCee, Foreplay, Everwatt

Saturday, May 21:

Great Train Robbery,

DJ Hook, The Rockets

Monday, May 23: DJ Hector,

Animal House, Shake The Room

Tuesday, May 24: Bryan Clark, DJ Hector

Greene Turtle west

410-213-1500

Rt. 611, West O.C.

Friday, May 20: DJ BK

Sundays:

Karaoke w/ DJ Jeremy

Harborside

410-213-1846

South Harbor Rd., West O.C.

Fridays: DJ Billy T

Saturday, May 21:

Rogue Citizens, DJ Jeremy

Sunday, May 22:

Opposite Directions, DJ Billy T

Thursdays: DJ Billy T

Ocean Club

410-524-3535

10100 Coastal Hwy.

In The OC

Friday & Saturday, May 20 & 21:

TBA

Ocean Pines Yacht Club

410-641-7501

1 Mumford’s Landing Road, Ocean Pines

Friday, May 20:

Scorpion Rose

Saturday, May 21:

Opposite Directions

Pickles Pub

410-289-4891

8th St. & Philadelphia Ave.

Fridays: Beats By Styler

Saturday, May 21:

Dust N Bones

Sundays: Beats By Styler

Mondays: Karaoke with Wood

Tuesdays: Beats By Wax

Wednesdays: Beats By Styler

Thursdays: Beats By Wax

Purple Moose Saloon

Between Talbot & Caroline Streets

On The Boardwalk

410-289-6953

Friday & Saturday, May 20 & 21: Surreal

Saturdays:

DJ Adam Dutch

Wednesdays:

DJ Papi Roisterous

Seacrets

410-524-4900

49th St. & Coastal Hwy.

Friday, May 20:

DJ Bobby O, DJ Tuff, DJ Davie,

M80, S.T.O.R.M.,

Lima Bean Riot

Saturday, May 21:

DJ Cruz, DJ Bobby O, DJ Tuff

M80, S.T.O.R.M., Steal The Sky

Sunday, May 22:

John McNutt Band,

The Burnsiders, DJ Davie

Monday, May 23:

The Burnsiders, DJ Davie

Tuesday, May 24:

I&I Riddim Reggae, DJ Davie

Wednesday, May 25:

I&I Riddim & Reggae, DJ Davie

Thursday, May 26: DJ Bobby O, DJ Cruz, I&I Riddim Reggae, GoGo Gadjet