Buxy’s Salty Dog

410-289-0973

28th St. & Coastal Hwy.

Friday, May 13: TBA

Coconuts Beach Bar & Grill

Oceanfront

Castle In The sand

37th & 38th St.

410-289-6846

Friday, May 13:

Darin Engh,

The Dunehounds

Saturday, May 14:

Kevin Poole & Joe Mama,

Monkee Paw

Sunday, May 15:

Heather Vidal,

Lauren Glick Band

Monday, May 16:

Smooth & Remy

Tuesday, May 17:

Full Circle

Wednesday, May 18:

Bilenki Duo

Thursday, May 19:

Kevin Poole & Joe Mama

Coins Pub

410-289-3100

28th St. Plaza

On Coastal Hwy.

Friday, May 13:

Mercury Agenda

Saturday, May 14:

Jim Long, Full Circle

Wednesdays: DJ Wax

Cork Bar

Sunday, May 15:

Trailer Park Romeo

Crabcake Factory Bayside

302-988-5000

37314 Lighthouse Rd.,

Rte. 54 Selbyville, DE

Friday, May 13: Bilenki Duo

Sunday, May 15: Lost & Found

Tuesday, May 17: Blind Wind

Wednesday, May 18:

Acoustic Campfire

Crawl Street Tavern

443-373-2756

Wicomico St.

Downtown O.C.

Friday, May 13:

Rogue Citizens

Saturday, May 14:

Mark Nelson Band

Sundays:

Karaoke W/DJ Rut

Thursdays:

DJ DeoGee

Fager’s Island

410-524-5500

60th St. In The Bay

Friday, May 13:

DJ RobCee, Denim & Lace, Shake The Room

Saturday, May 14: Making Waves, DJ Groove, Hydrafx

Monday, May 16:

DJ Hector, Josh Christina,

Rogue Citizens

Greene Turtle west

410-213-1500

Rt. 611, West O.C.

Sundays:

Karaoke w/ DJ Jeremy

Harborside

410-213-1846

South Harbor Rd., West O.C.

Fridays: DJ Billy T

Saturday, May 14:

Side Project, DJ Jeremy

Sunday, May 15:

Opposite Directions, DJ Billy T

Thursdays: DJ Billy T

Ocean Club

410-524-3535

10100 Coastal Hwy.

In The OC

Friday & Saturday, May 13 & 14:

On The Edge

Ocean Pines Yacht Club

410-641-7501

1 Mumford’s Landing Road, Ocean Pines

Friday, May 13: Sons Of Pirates

Saturday, May 14: Exit 93

Pickles Pub

410-289-4891

8th St. & Philadelphia Ave.

Fridays: Beats By Styler

Saturday, May 14:

Rogue Citizens

Sundays: Beats By Styler

Mondays: Karaoke with Wood

Tuesdays: Beats By Wax

Wednesdays: Beats By Styler

Thursdays: Beats By Wax

Purple Moose Saloon

Between Talbot & Caroline Streets

On The Boardwalk

410-289-6953

Friday & Saturday, May 13 & 14: Misspent Youth

Saturdays:

DJ Adam Dutch

Wednesdays:

DJ Papi Roisterous

Seacrets

410-524-4900

49th St. & Coastal Hwy.

Friday, May 13: DJ Bobby O,

DJ Tuff,

The Way Outs, Anthem,

Late Last Night

Saturday, May 14: DJ Cruz,

DJ Bobby O,

Nicholls Road,

Anthem,

Night Anthem

Sunday, May 15: DJ Bobby O,

The Way Outs,

Shake, Shake, Shake

Monday, May 16: DJ Bobby O,

The Way Outs

Tuesday, May 17: DJ Tuff,

Element K

Wednesday, May 18: DJ Tuff,

Element K

Thursday, May 19: DJ Bobby O, DJ Cruz,

Full Circle Duo,

GoGo Gadjet