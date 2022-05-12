Buxy’s Salty Dog
410-289-0973
28th St. & Coastal Hwy.
Friday, May 13: TBA
Coconuts Beach Bar & Grill
Oceanfront
Castle In The sand
37th & 38th St.
410-289-6846
Friday, May 13:
Darin Engh,
The Dunehounds
Saturday, May 14:
Kevin Poole & Joe Mama,
Monkee Paw
Sunday, May 15:
Heather Vidal,
Lauren Glick Band
Monday, May 16:
Smooth & Remy
Tuesday, May 17:
Full Circle
Wednesday, May 18:
Bilenki Duo
Thursday, May 19:
Kevin Poole & Joe Mama
Coins Pub
410-289-3100
28th St. Plaza
On Coastal Hwy.
Friday, May 13:
Mercury Agenda
Saturday, May 14:
Jim Long, Full Circle
Wednesdays: DJ Wax
Cork Bar
Sunday, May 15:
Trailer Park Romeo
Crabcake Factory Bayside
302-988-5000
37314 Lighthouse Rd.,
Rte. 54 Selbyville, DE
Friday, May 13: Bilenki Duo
Sunday, May 15: Lost & Found
Tuesday, May 17: Blind Wind
Wednesday, May 18:
Acoustic Campfire
Crawl Street Tavern
443-373-2756
Wicomico St.
Downtown O.C.
Friday, May 13:
Rogue Citizens
Saturday, May 14:
Mark Nelson Band
Sundays:
Karaoke W/DJ Rut
Thursdays:
DJ DeoGee
Fager’s Island
410-524-5500
60th St. In The Bay
Friday, May 13:
DJ RobCee, Denim & Lace, Shake The Room
Saturday, May 14: Making Waves, DJ Groove, Hydrafx
Monday, May 16:
DJ Hector, Josh Christina,
Rogue Citizens
Greene Turtle west
410-213-1500
Rt. 611, West O.C.
Sundays:
Karaoke w/ DJ Jeremy
Harborside
410-213-1846
South Harbor Rd., West O.C.
Fridays: DJ Billy T
Saturday, May 14:
Side Project, DJ Jeremy
Sunday, May 15:
Opposite Directions, DJ Billy T
Thursdays: DJ Billy T
Ocean Club
410-524-3535
10100 Coastal Hwy.
In The OC
Friday & Saturday, May 13 & 14:
On The Edge
Ocean Pines Yacht Club
410-641-7501
1 Mumford’s Landing Road, Ocean Pines
Friday, May 13: Sons Of Pirates
Saturday, May 14: Exit 93
Pickles Pub
410-289-4891
8th St. & Philadelphia Ave.
Fridays: Beats By Styler
Saturday, May 14:
Rogue Citizens
Sundays: Beats By Styler
Mondays: Karaoke with Wood
Tuesdays: Beats By Wax
Wednesdays: Beats By Styler
Thursdays: Beats By Wax
Purple Moose Saloon
Between Talbot & Caroline Streets
On The Boardwalk
410-289-6953
Friday & Saturday, May 13 & 14: Misspent Youth
Saturdays:
DJ Adam Dutch
Wednesdays:
DJ Papi Roisterous
Seacrets
410-524-4900
49th St. & Coastal Hwy.
Friday, May 13: DJ Bobby O,
DJ Tuff,
The Way Outs, Anthem,
Late Last Night
Saturday, May 14: DJ Cruz,
DJ Bobby O,
Nicholls Road,
Anthem,
Night Anthem
Sunday, May 15: DJ Bobby O,
The Way Outs,
Shake, Shake, Shake
Monday, May 16: DJ Bobby O,
The Way Outs
Tuesday, May 17: DJ Tuff,
Element K
Wednesday, May 18: DJ Tuff,
Element K
Thursday, May 19: DJ Bobby O, DJ Cruz,
Full Circle Duo,
GoGo Gadjet