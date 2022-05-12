Every Monday: TOPS Meeting

5-6:30 p.m. Atlantic General Hospital, Berlin. Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a support group promoting weight loss and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Call Rose 443-880-8444.

Every Tuesday: Dancing

The Delmarva Hand Dance Club holds dancing at the Selbyville Elks Lodge 2173 from 5:30-9 p.m. delmarvahanddancing.com.

Every Wednesday: Bingo

Elks Lodge 2645, corner of Sinepuxent Avenue and 138th Street in Ocean City. Has bingo all year. Doors open 4:30 p.m. with first game sharply at 6:30 p.m. Kitchen open for light fare. 410-250-2645.

Every Thursday: Beach Singles

Join the club, 55 plus, at Harpoon Hanna’s in Fenwick Island, 4-6 p.m. 302-436-9577 or BeachSingles.org.

Every Friday: Bingo

Knights of Columbus will host with doors open at 5 p.m. and bingo beginning promptly at 6:30 p.m. Held at the Columbus Hall at 9901 Coastal Highway, behind St. Luke’s Church. Play every game for just $24. Light refreshments available. Call 410-524-7994 with any questions.

May 13: Crabcake Dinner

Stevenson United Methodist Church will hold a carryout only crab cake dinner from 4-6:30 p.m. Prices are $14, one crab cake sandwich with green beans, baked potato and cole slaw; $24, 2 crab cake sandwiches with sides; and $10 for just a crab cake sandwich. Bake sale table available.

May 14: Fun Pines Run

Families of all ages are invited to enjoy a day of fitness fun as the Ocean Pines Recreation and Parks Department hosts its first one-mile fun run/walk on Saturday, May 14 beginning at 10 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park. The event, which will include a 1-mile walk or run around the South Gate Pond and a variety of other fun activities, is designed to encourage families to exercise together. The after-walk party at the park will last until 2 p.m. and will feature moon bounces, face painting, music, vendors and giveaways, all of which are included in the registration fee. Food will also be available for purchase. To register, call 410-641-7052.

May 14: Town Cats Food Drive

Join Town Cats and the Ocean City Jeep Club at 1 p.m. at the PetSmart parking lot for a cat food drive. There will be raffles for a Jeep quilt, Huk bucket, auto supplies basket and golf package. Bring cat food, litter, supplies.

May 14: Plant Sale

Worcester County Garden Club Plant Sale and Gathering at Windmill Creek Winery in Berlin, noon-3 p.m. Rain date is May 21. Club will have seed and bulb planting workshops for kids and adults, floral demonstrations, 50-50 raffle and ask a local gardener and Master Gardener table.

May 14: Anglers Club Meeting

The Ocean Pines Anglers Club will meet at 9:30 a.m. at the Ocean Pines Golf and Country Club. Speakers will be from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources. All welcome but request that only fully vaccinated persons attend.

May 17: Candidates Forum

The Republican Women of Worcester County are holding a Candidate’s Forum/Meet & Greet at the Marlin Club, from 5 to 8 p.m. and is open to the public. Mike Bradley of WGMD will emcee the event.

May 19: Exhibit, Tea

Friends of Poplar Hill Mansion will unveil a new exhibit with a Taste of Asia Tea at 11:30 a.m. www.poplarhillmansion.org. This tea, like the exhibit, will be inspired by the flavors of various places in Asia. All proceeds go toward the Poplar Hill Mansion.

May 21: Museum Benefit

To celebrate the Delmarva Discovery Museum’s growth with programs, like STEM for our children’s education, the public is asked to support and attend a full Hawaiian dinner, with dancing, and a silent auction. The dinner, dance and party will be held at 6 p.m. at the newly renovated Ocean City Golf Club on Country Club Drive in South Point, near Berlin. The live band will be performing with Dawn Jones and Rewind. Admission to attend the event is $75 per person and can be purchased online at delmarvadiscoverycenter.org or by calling Christy Gordon at the Museum, at 410-957-9933, for tickets.

May 21: Church Rummage Sale

Ocean City Presbyterian Church on 13th Street will hold from 7 a.m.-1 p.m.

May 25: Public Forum

The Ocean Pines Chamber of Commerce will host a Worcester County District 5 & 6 Commissioner Public Forum with all four candidates from 6-8 p.m. at the Ocean Pines branch of the Worcester County Library. The public is invited to attend and will have the opportunity to ask questions of all candidates.

May 28: Annual Car Show

The Kiwanis Club of Ocean City/Ocean Pines will hold its 2nd Annual Car Show at the Veterans Memorial Park in Ocean Pines. Registration begins at 9 a.m. Event is from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Judged classes with trophies and awards. Proceeds used to support club youth and scholarship programs. Open to all. Rain date June 4.

June 11: MAC Walk

Registration is under way for MAC’s Soles for Seniors, a one-mile walk stepping off from the Wicomico Youth & Civic Center. Registration and check-in starts at 8 a.m., the walk begins at 9 a.m., and awards and food are planned for 10 a.m. Registration is $10 and includes a visor, breakfast and the awards ceremony. Donate a total of $50 (which includes registration) and also get an event T-shirt. All ages are welcome. Children under age 5 walk for free and don’t need to register. Proceeds will benefit MAC’s Life Bridges Dementia Dare Day Program and Connections senior center activities. To register, visit www.macinc.org.

June 8-10: Basic Boating Course

The US Coast Guard Auxiliary is offering the Maryland Basic Boating Safety Course at the Ocean Pines Library, 11107 Cathell Rd., Berlin Md. 21811. Classes will be from 6-9 p.m. Cost is $20 for all three evenings. Register or get more information by calling Barry Cohen at 410-935-4807, or email CG-

AUXOC@Gmail.com.

June 12: Day Of Recognition

Worcester County NAACP will host a day of recognition of the history of the Negro Baseball League and Players on Delmarva at the Delmarva Shorebirds game at 2:05 p.m. This event will be held at Shorebirds stadium, and will recognize William “Judy” Johnson, a Snow Hill native and former Negro League player who was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y. in 1975. There will be a special appearance by former Negro Baseball League player Pedro Sierra and Negro League Baseball Ambassador Rayner Banks. Donations are being requested to help defray the expenses that the Worcester County Branch NAACP will bear for the event promotion. Email Worcester NAACP President Ivory Smith at ivos4-

@aol.com.